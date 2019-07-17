Keto-Friendly Diet: 4 Best Keto-Friendly Paneer Recipes For The Foodie In You

Highlights Paneer is one of the most popular foods found in Indian households

Paneer, or cottage cheese, is loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. Paneer is one of the most versatile and popular foods found in Indian households. You add them to various appetisers, curries, snacks and soups to make your dishes richer and tastier. And, the best part of paneer is that you can even tuck it raw. From palak paneer to butter paneer, to tawa paneer, to chilli paneer, and to shahi paneer, Indian vegetarian food is incomplete without paneer. Although, all these Indian paneer dishes are inherently keto-friendly, there are some versions of paneer dishes that can end up pushing you out of ketosis. Here we have curated a list of 4 keto-friendly paneer recipes for those who are on a keto diet. The recipes are shared by famous YouTube chef Sahil Makhija on his channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'.











Keto-Friendly Paneer Recipes:

1. Keto Paneer Makhanwala (Keto Butter Paneer)

Creamy, slightly tarty, this keto paneer makhanwala (keto butter paneer) is one of the most popular paneer dishes that you can mop up with any bread of your choice. It is just the right thing you need when you are craving something soothing yet delicious, which hits all the right chords. This keto-friendly paneer makhanwala has velvety soft gravy that is subtly laced with exotic spices and paneer. Here's an easy recipe of delicious keto-friendly butter paneer for all you paneer lovers!





2. Keto-Friendly Palak Paneer

Palak paneer is one of the most quintessential Indian paneer dishes. The dish can be seen on almost every single restaurant's menu in India. And the best part is that it is completely Keto-friendly! But that's not it, palak paneer is also one of the healthiest paneer dishes. Palak, also known as spinach, is brimming with protein, which keeps you satiated for longer time. Here's the recipe of delicious keto-friendly palak paneer.





3. Keto-Friendly Paneer Bhurji

Paneer bhurji will always remain a crowd pleaser! Paneer bhurji always hits the right spot – it has got tang, it has got spice, and above all, it has got the perfect flavour. You can savour this as a part of your healthy breakfast meal or have it in lunch. Here's the recipe of flavourful paneer bhurji for you to cook at home.











4. Keto-Friendly Chilli Paneer

Indo-Chinese (or Indian-Chinese) foods are one of our favourite fusion cuisines that most of us love to savour every then and now. Indo-Chinese foods like chilli paneer is ridiculously delicious and we can't deny that they are addictive too. Chilli paneer is one such food that you can have anytime during the day. So what's the wait for? Here's a recipe of delicious keto-friendly chilli paneer for you to try at home.





