This keema meat masala is bursting with all things flavourful and decadent

Highlights Mutton keema is a hit among mutton lovers

Keema is basically minced meat

Mutton keema can be paired with any kind of roti or rice

It is a joy unparalleled to bite into juicy and succulent mutton chunks. If you love mutton delicacies, then we may have something that could cheer you up. This keema meat masala is bursting with all things flavourful and decadent. What really spells magic here is the mix of mutton keema (minced mutton) and mutton curry. This thick and luscious gravy dish can be paired with just about anything - from rice to your favourite breads. The masala for the gravy is also made with simple ingredients that can easily be found in your respective kitchens.





Make sure you wash mutton before-hand; this reduces the risk of catching an infection. This recipe is ideal for any intimate gathering over lunch or dinner. The fiery curry is pretty easy to put together and does not take as long to cook as well.





If you truly identify yourself as a mutton fan, you would not want to miss out on this extravaganza. So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and start cooking! Try this scrumptious fare at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Keema Meat Masala At Home

Recipe





500 gm minced mutton

250 gm mutton curry

2 tbsp oil

2 onions finely chopped

1 tsp green chili chopped

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1 1/2 cup water

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

1/4 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

Salt, to taste

Method:







1. In a pan, pour oil and heat it.

2. Add garlic, green chili, and onion.

3. Add the minced meat into the pan and mix well.

4. Pour some water and stir for a while.

5. Add the specific powdered spices into it and simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Then, add the cooked mutton curry into it and add some more water.

7. Cook it for 10-15 minutes.

8. Garnish it with fresh coriander.

9. Serve Hot.







