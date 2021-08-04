When the sudden hunger pangs hit, we want something quick, easy and lip-smacking. But a lot of the delicacies we want will either require extra time or some exquisite ingredient not available in our kitchens. So what do we do in situations like this? We are left with very little option and more than often, we sadly have to adjust with a packet of biscuits. But once in a while, we do come across recipes that tick all our boxes, like this restaurant style Paneer Manchurian which is quick, looks appetising, and is quite easy to make.





Indo-Chinese paneer dishes are sought after snack options

Manchurian is a widely loved snack and fits perfectly with a bowl of noodles or just as it is, and given our obsession with spicy Indo-Chinese dishes you can imagine how much we love a plate of paneer macuhurian. Crispy chunks of paneer coated in the fiery sauces along with capsicums and veggies, what's not to love? It is the perfect quick snack that you could ask for especially in this chilled monsoon weather. And if you are anyone like us, knowing that you can make this in just about 15 minutes is going to make you jump with happiness.

We came across this super simple restaurant-style paneer machurian recipe by Parul Gupta on her YouTube Channel 'Cook with Parul' and we can't keep calm because this video is making us hungry with every passing minute. So what are you waiting for? Make this snack right away with the recipe here:





Watch: How To Make Paneer Manchurian l Restaurant-Style Paneer Manchurian Recipe Video:



