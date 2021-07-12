A good Manchurian dish can be the star of your feast - a perfect combination with a bowl of noodles, a plate of fried rice, or on its own. Manchurian is the ultimate Indo-Chinese curry, the strong aroma of the sizzling gravy with fried ingredients like chicken, paneer, gobi, and prawn make it hard to resist and you are bound to give it a second look or take a second bite. It is easy to address these cravings when you are out. Every nook and corner has these tiny cafes serving bomb Indo-Chinese dishes, but what do you do if you are stuck inside, and ordering in every day doesn't seem like the most budget-friendly option, right?

Manchurians are a delicious snack too

Manchurian is one of the most cooked dishes in Indian households. And if you are searching for a good Manchurian dish to make, your search ends here, as we bring to you the crunchiest variation of a Manchurian. 2-min noodles made into machurian balls, dipped in the heavenly gravy, topped with some freshly cut spring onions, a delight to have and make, - the Maggi Manchurian.





Let us show you how easy it is to make this. Here is the recipe.





How To Make Maggi Manchurian | Maggi Manchurian Recipe :

First for the Manchurian balls, cook the 2 min noodles as you would, add the tastemaker and let the water dry. Once that is done, remove it in a bowl and add chopped cabbage, carrots, onions, chillies, garlic, ginger and salt. Mix everything and add cornflour to this. Make a mix but make sure not to mash it too hard. Now with greased hands, make tiny balls out of this mix and fry them.





Now for the gravy, in a pan heat some oil, add chopped ginger, garlic, spring onions, diced onions, and capsicums and stir fry. To this add tomato sauce, chilli sauce, soy sauce, salt and pepper. Finally, add cornflour slurry and let the gravy cook until your desired consistency. Add Manchurian balls to this and voila your noodle manchurian is ready. Read the full recipe here.





Enjoy this unique manchurain curry and let us know how you liked making it in the comments below.