Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Chowmein Recipe: Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene.

Highlights Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene

This chowmein recipe includes a variety of vegetables and sauces

You may add seasonal vegetables of your choice as well

A peep into the street food culture of India and you'd realise that almost every street food item out there has a fan-base of its own. Be it pani puri, pao bhaji, momos or that very popular Indianised version of chilli potato, there is no dearth of delectable street food options out there. One such street food that is particular loved for its unique preparation style and rustic flavours is chowmein. You are likely to spot street-side chowmein carts/stalls in India almost always thronged with people of all age groups. If you're one of them, then we bring to you a stellar recipe of street-style chowmein that you can easily prepare in the comforts of your kitchen. Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene, which otherwise tends to get compromised at street-side stalls.





(Also Read: Best Street Foods Of India That Will Get You Drooling)



This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' by popular food vlogger Reshu Singh, shares an easy method to prepare the same street-style chowmein at home. Here in this video, Reshu uses veggies like capsicum, cabbage, carrot, spring onions, and onions to add a crunch to this delight; moreover, she added other ingredients like green chilli sauce, sirka, soya sauce and black pepper to enhance the flavour quotient of the dish. You may add other seasonal vegetables of your choice as well.



Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home:









For more such delectable sweet dish recipes, subscribe to NDTV Food YouTube channel. Happy Cooking!









