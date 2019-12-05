SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene, which otherwise tends to get compromised at street-side stalls.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: December 05, 2019 13:24 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Chowmein Recipe: Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene.

Highlights
  • Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene
  • This chowmein recipe includes a variety of vegetables and sauces
  • You may add seasonal vegetables of your choice as well

A peep into the street food culture of India and you'd realise that almost every street food item out there has a fan-base of its own. Be it pani puri, pao bhaji, momos or that very popular Indianised version of chilli potato, there is no dearth of delectable street food options out there. One such street food that is particular loved for its unique preparation style and rustic flavours is chowmein. You are likely to spot street-side chowmein carts/stalls in India almost always thronged with people of all age groups. If you're one of them, then we bring to you a stellar recipe of street-style chowmein that you can easily prepare in the comforts of your kitchen. Making chowmein at home is an effective way to ensure hygiene, which otherwise tends to get compromised at street-side stalls.

(Also Read: Best Street Foods Of India That Will Get You Drooling)

This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' by popular food vlogger Reshu Singh, shares an easy method to prepare the same street-style chowmein at home. Here in this video, Reshu uses veggies like capsicum, cabbage, carrot, spring onions, and onions to add a crunch to this delight; moreover, she added other ingredients like green chilli sauce, sirka, soya sauce and black pepper to enhance the flavour quotient of the dish. You may add other seasonal vegetables of your choice as well.


Watch: How To Make Street-Style Chowmein At Home:

 


For more such delectable sweet dish recipes, subscribe to NDTV Food YouTube channel. Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ChowmeinChowmein RecipeStreet Style ChowmeinNoodles Recipe
Cooking With Grapes: 5 Grape-Based Recipes That Can Be A Healthy Addition To Your Winter Diet
Cooking With Grapes: 5 Grape-Based Recipes That Can Be A Healthy Addition To Your Winter Diet
Watch: This 32-Year-Old South Indian Joint In Jantar Mantar Is A Hit Among Delhiites
Watch: This 32-Year-Old South Indian Joint In Jantar Mantar Is A Hit Among Delhiites

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 