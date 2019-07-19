Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Hakka Noodles At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Restaurant-style hakka noodles recipe

Chinese foods in India have found a special place in hearts and plates. It has become nothing less than a regional cuisine in India. The popularity of Chinese food in India is as such that we have created our own versions of lip-smacking Chinese food packed with exotic spices, called Indo-Chinese or Indian Chinese food. One such Chinese food item that we all love to savour, is noodles. We eat them in lunch and dinner, and sometimes even in between our meals! Moreover, there's no right or wrong time to have noodles. Come shine, come rain, having a bowl of noodles is the epitome of comfort food. These strings of happiness come in various forms and can be made in a number of ways with a plethora of yummy ingredients. The addition of these extra ingredients in noodles makes Indo-Chinese noodles even more delectable. Noodles, popularly known as chowmein in India, may have been introduced in India by Chinese traders but it has become very much a part of India's gastronomy landscape now.





Many Chinese food lovers order noodles or dine at Chinese restaurants, which are found guilty of adding MSG while cooking noodles (although that makes them so irresistible). The best and healthy way to enjoy a plate of your favourite chowmein is to make it at home. This way, you get an opportunity to play around with sauces and ingredients to make your perfect noodle dish. Here's a recipe of vegetarian hakka noodles, shared by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. So, without much ado, let's learn how to make restaurant-style hakka noodles at home.





