Watch: How To Make The Classic Aloo-Shimla Mirch, Dhaba-Style

Somdatta Saha | Updated: March 04, 2021 17:15 IST
There's something about the roadside dhabas that make even simple food taste out of the world. Let's admit, we look forward to stopping by the highway dhabas to enjoy these delicacies, during our road trips. Be it a simple dal tadka or a humble bowl of mixed veg - every dish offers a special taste that no home-made food can offer. Although we do not know what the secret is, we try every combination to replicate the flavours, aroma and texture. While some succeed with flying colours, others leave room for improvement.
Keeping all you dhaba food lovers in mind, we found the classic aloo Shimla mirch recipe that is one of the most ordered dishes in every dhaba across North India. Aloo Shimla mirch, with dal tadka, jeera rice and tandoori roti, makes the most perfect combo for every person hitting the dhabas. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'.
To give a Dhaba-style makeover to the regular aloo Shimla mirch, we potatoes, capsicum, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilli, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt and oil. Let's take a look at the recipe:
This dhaba-style aloo Shimla mirch can be prepared in just a few minutes and is enjoyed with both roti and paratha. You can also eat is as a side dish with dal-chawal. Enjoy your meal!
