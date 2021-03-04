Watch: How To Make The Classic Aloo-Shimla Mirch, Dhaba-Style

You must give this recipe a try to spruce up your meal

Highlights Aloo capsicum is one common sabze we eat regularly.

We found a recipe to make it just like the ones you get at dhabas.

Dhaba-style aloo Shimla mirch is a !must try

There's something about the roadside dhabas that make even simple food taste out of the world. Let's admit, we look forward to stopping by the highway dhabas to enjoy these delicacies, during our road trips. Be it a simple dal tadka or a humble bowl of mixed veg - every dish offers a special taste that no home-made food can offer. Although we do not know what the secret is, we try every combination to replicate the flavours, aroma and texture. While some succeed with flying colours, others leave room for improvement.





Keeping all you dhaba food lovers in mind, we found the classic aloo Shimla mirch recipe that is one of the most ordered dishes in every dhaba across North India. Aloo Shimla mirch, with dal tadka, jeera rice and tandoori roti, makes the most perfect combo for every person hitting the dhabas. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'.





How To Make Dhaba-Style Aloo Shimla Mirch | Dhaba-Style Aloo Shimla Mirch Recipe:

To give a Dhaba-style makeover to the regular aloo Shimla mirch, we potatoes, capsicum, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilli, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, salt and oil. Let's take a look at the recipe:





Fry the capsicum in some oil and keep aside. Add some more oil in the kadhai and add cumin seeds. Let it splutter. Add onion and fry till it turns translucent. In between, add ginger and garlic (grated or paste). Add turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder and green chilli and roast everything for a while. Now, add tomatoes, salt and let it cook till the tomatoes turn soft. Add water as per need and make a gravy. To this, add boiled potatoes and fried capsicum. Cook everything together and add garam masala to it. Mix everything and close the lid. Let the sabzi cook for few minutes. Garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve.

This dhaba-style aloo Shimla mirch can be prepared in just a few minutes and is enjoyed with both roti and paratha. You can also eat is as a side dish with dal-chawal. Enjoy your meal!





Here's The Detailed Recipe Video Of Dhaba-Style Aloo Shimla Mirch:

