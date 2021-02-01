This Hing Jeere Ke Aloo Recipe Makes For An Irresistible Addition To Any Meal

Highlights Aloo is an ingredient which is found in multiple recipes across India

This easy Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe is a must-try

The preparation involves minimal ingredients and subtle flavours

There are days when a simple bowl of Dal-Chawal or Roti-Sabzi is all you need. These comforting flavours of home-cooked food are truly incomparable. However, there are other days when you crave that extra zing of spicy food in your daily diet. Whether it's in the form of a spicy street-style Chaat or a tantalising chutney, we just can't resist adding that extra something to our meals. We bring to you a unique and interesting recipe which uses simple and minimal ingredients for a wholesome taste. This Hing Jeere ke Aloo is an incredible recipe which all spicy food lovers have got to try.





Aloo is an ingredient which is ubiquitous in the Indian cuisine. Batata Vada to Puchka, Aloo ke Paranthe to Masala Dosa, the humble tuber lends itself to countless recipes across the country. However, the Hing Jeere ke Aloo is a minimalist recipe which uses the subtle taste of spices to bring out the best in the vegetable.





(Also Read: This Street-Style Aloo Chaat Is Made Without Using A Single Drop Of Oil)





It is a complete myth that most Indian dishes use onions or tomatoes to bring out additional flavour. There are a vast variety of spices in the Indian cuisine that can bring out the best of any dish they are paired with. Some of the most exquisite food preparations of the country feature just one or two major ingredients for a whole new edge of flavour and taste. This unique flavour and aroma that Indian spices impart to a dish can truly make for a sumptuous yet memorable preparation. This is exactly the idea which is behind this wonderful Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe.

How To Make Hing Jeere Ke Aloo

To begin the preparation, start by preparing a paste made with a single tomato, ginger and green chilli. Grind this till smooth and keep aside. Next, heat oil in a pan and heat up Jeera and Hing till it starts to sputter. Mix in the prepared tomato paste and let it cook for a few minutes. Now, sprinkle the remaining spices such as coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Sautee for two minutes, then add the diced, boiled potatoes. Add salt to the dish and let it cook for 5 minutes at least. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve the dish hot and fresh!





So, give a yummy makeover to your favourite Aloo with this tantalising Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe. We promise you'll be making a second helping very soon!





