SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • This Hing Jeere Ke Aloo Recipe Makes For An Irresistible Addition To Any Meal

This Hing Jeere Ke Aloo Recipe Makes For An Irresistible Addition To Any Meal

Hing Jeere ke Aloo is a tantalising recipe which can leave you wanting more with every bite. Here's how to make this easy dish at home!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 01, 2021 18:30 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Aloo is an ingredient which is found in multiple recipes across India
  • This easy Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe is a must-try
  • The preparation involves minimal ingredients and subtle flavours

There are days when a simple bowl of Dal-Chawal or Roti-Sabzi is all you need. These comforting flavours of home-cooked food are truly incomparable. However, there are other days when you crave that extra zing of spicy food in your daily diet. Whether it's in the form of a spicy street-style Chaat or a tantalising chutney, we just can't resist adding that extra something to our meals. We bring to you a unique and interesting recipe which uses simple and minimal ingredients for a wholesome taste. This Hing Jeere ke Aloo is an incredible recipe which all spicy food lovers have got to try.

Aloo is an ingredient which is ubiquitous in the Indian cuisine. Batata Vada to Puchka, Aloo ke Paranthe to Masala Dosa, the humble tuber lends itself to countless recipes across the country. However, the Hing Jeere ke Aloo is a minimalist recipe which uses the subtle taste of spices to bring out the best in the vegetable.

(Also Read: )

5l1httig

It is a complete myth that most Indian dishes use onions or tomatoes to bring out additional flavour. There are a vast variety of spices in the Indian cuisine that can bring out the best of any dish they are paired with. Some of the most exquisite food preparations of the country feature just one or two major ingredients for a whole new edge of flavour and taste. This unique flavour and aroma that Indian spices impart to a dish can truly make for a sumptuous yet memorable preparation. This is exactly the idea which is behind this wonderful Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

How To Make Hing Jeere Ke Aloo

To begin the preparation, start by preparing a paste made with a single tomato, ginger and green chilli. Grind this till smooth and keep aside. Next, heat oil in a pan and heat up Jeera and Hing till it starts to sputter. Mix in the prepared tomato paste and let it cook for a few minutes. Now, sprinkle the remaining spices such as coriander powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Sautee for two minutes, then add the diced, boiled potatoes. Add salt to the dish and let it cook for 5 minutes at least. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve the dish hot and fresh!

So, give a yummy makeover to your favourite Aloo with this tantalising Hing Jeere ke Aloo recipe. We promise you'll be making a second helping very soon!

Comments

Head to the top of this article for a step-by-step video tutorial, or else, click here.



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Hing Jeere Ke AlooAloo RecipesEasy Recipe
The Connaught Reopens With Taj's Majestic Touch; Signature Delicacies You Shouldn't Miss!
The Connaught Reopens With Taj's Majestic Touch; Signature Delicacies You Shouldn't Miss!
Bandel Cheese: The Artisan Bengali Cheese You Need to Know About (With Bandel Cheese Salad Recipe)
Bandel Cheese: The Artisan Bengali Cheese You Need to Know About (With Bandel Cheese Salad Recipe)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 