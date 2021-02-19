Watch: How To Make Stuffed Capsicum - An Easy-Peasy Recipe Video

Pair it with roti or paratha and enjoy a delicious meal

Capsicum is one common vegetable in every kitchen. Also called Shimla mirchi in Hindi, it is known for a rich aroma and its crunchy texture; this makes the vegetable a popular choice for several traditional and exotic recipes. From a simple aloo Shimla mirch to spicy capsicum masala - you can actually whip up a pool of amazing recipes with this versatile vegetable. Another such popular recipe is stuffed capsicum. Let's admit, we all have a soft corner for masaledar hot and spicy stuffed capsicum. It can easily be prepared at home and makes for a great meal when paired with roti or paratha. You can also have the dry version of stuffed capsicum as is as one wholesome meal.





If you explore, you will find different variations of this dish in different households. The choice of stuffing (for the capsicum) is unique to each one's palate. While some like paneer as the stuffing, others prefer going for corn or simple peyaj-lassan masala.





We bring you one such recipe that is simple and can be prepared in very less time. All you need for the dish are capsicum, potato, peas, onion, ginger, garlic, tomato and some basic kitchen spices.





This amazing recipe has been shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's find out the recipe.

How To Make Stuffed Capsicum | Stuffed Capsicum Recipe:

Step 1. Scrape out the seeds from the capsicum and shallow fry it on a pan, with some salt. Make sure the capsicum is half-fried. Keep aside.





Step 2. In the same pan, add jeera and hing and fry it for a while.





Step 3. Add green peas, mix and close the lid. Let it cook for a while.





Step 4. Now, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, green chilli, garam masala, salt and amchoor powder and mix.





Step 5. Now add boiled potatoes (coarsely mashed) and mix with the masala. Cook for atleast 2 minutes and add coriander leaves and give a final mix.





Step 6. Now, stuff the fried capsicums with this aloo filling.





You can serve it as is or make a spicy gravy with it. Here's how you can make the masala:





Step 7. Heat a kadhai with some oil and add jeera, grated ginger-garlic, grated onion and fry till it turns golden brown in colour.





Step 8. Now add turmeric powder, dhania powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, green chilli and fry.





Step 9. Add tomato and mix until the masala releases oil.





Step 10. Now add some water and dahi and mix until the gravy boils.





Step 11. Add salt, garam masala and dunk the stuffed capsicum in it. Close the lid and cook for a while.





And a delicious plate of stuffed capsicum is ready to be served. Enjoy your meal!





Promoted

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Stuffed Capsicum:

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Bharwa Baingan Or Stuffed Brinjals At Home (Recipe Video Inside)













