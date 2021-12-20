With the arrival of winter comes along a special variety of vegetables that can be enjoyed only in this chilly season! From gobhi (cauliflower), mooli (radish), sarson (mustard), palak (spinach) to gajar (carrots), these vibrant winter veggies add a bonus of flavour and health to our winter diet. Another such delicious and healthy vegetable is the leafy green methi. Also known as fenugreek leaves, this vegetable has a strong flavour that adds a tasteful kick to mundane recipes. If you enjoy indulging in winter recipes, then we have a delicious yet simple methi recipe for you - methi aloo. Make this wholesome methi aloo recipe for a quick and easy dinner!





In under 15 minutes, you will get to enjoy the winter flavours of the magical methi with this methi aloo ki sabzi. A staple part of most Indian households, the methi aloo has a hint of spice to its rich leafy texture. The best part about this recipe is that you don't need a lot of ingredients, just some methi, aloo and basic seasonings and you are good to go.

Methi has a vibrant flavour.

Methi Aloo Recipe: How To Make Methi Aloo At Home

Start by half frying the potatoes till it is half cooked. Keep it aside. In the same pan and oil, saute green chillies and methi for 5-10 minutes. Next, add the half-fried potatoes to the methi and mix it well. Season the vegetable with salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Cook it for about 10 minutes. Winter-special methi aloo is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe of Methi Aloo in the Header Section.





Serve this wholesome and delicious sabzi with dal and chawal, or you can pair it with a simple roti.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this quick and easy sabzi at home and do tell us in the comments how you liked it!