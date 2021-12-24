Winter offers a wide variety of scrumptious delicacies that warm up our body and makes us want to cosy up in front of a bonfire. One such desi winter snack is gajak. Traditionally made with jaggery and sesame seeds, this crunchy and sweet brittle candy is enjoyed in all parts of the country! Once the winter sets in, this sweet delight is sold like hotcakes and can be found everywhere, that's how popular it is. This crispy treat is especially enjoyed during the festival of Lohri. Today, we have found a special peanut gajak recipe for you that will not only warm your body but also your heart!





The reason behind why snacks like gajak are enjoyed during winter is because jaggery is known for producing heat in the body. According to Dietitian Sunita Chowdhary from BLK Super Speciality Hospital, "To keep the body warm we need heat and the heat is produced by the calories from food. That is why jaggery is considered warm as it gives enough calories to keep the body warm. It also helps to dilate blood vessels and produces warmth in the body. It is therefore, said to be beneficial to have jaggery in winters."

This gajak has the goodness of peanuts.

Peanut Gajak Recipe: How To Make Peanut Gajak At Home

Start by roasting the peanuts till they are brown. Keep this aside. Next, melt ghee and add jaggery and water. Let this mixture boil till the moisture reduces and the jaggery becomes stringy in texture. Add roasted peanuts and mix them till the peanuts are coated well. Set the mixture and let it cool. The peanut gajak is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Peanut Gajak in the Header Section.





Try out this delectable winter snack and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



