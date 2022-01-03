Italian food is one of those cuisines that people are enamoured with, worldwide. We can easily find tons of Italian dishes in any café, restaurant, or even make at home. From creating a delicious pizza packed with toppings to cooking all those varieties of pasta, we can certainly never get enough of those soul-soothing flavours. However, if you have seen any Italian cooking their traditional dishes, you would notice that they strictly follow the age-old recipes and don't like to experiment much. Likewise, when someone experiments with classic Italian recipes, they might not take it well. Don't believe us? We have just the proof!





Recently, a video of two Italians has been doing the rounds on the internet after seeing a woman experimenting with spaghetti and making something completely different from it. The video begins with the woman adding blueberries to uncooked spaghetti. Then she boils them together. After it is cooked, she takes it out on a plate and adds milk. In the middle of the video, we can see the shocked expressions of the Italians. They can be heard saying, "What are you doing?" and "Just give up!" Look at the video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 895K times and has 67.9K likes with thousands of comments from unhappy people. One of the users said, "Just why? How did the idea come about and why would one actually do it?" Another user also said, "I feel physically sick after watching this." A user even commented, "Oh God it got progressively worse; spaghetti as cereal?"





Many other people have also called this creation "disgusting" and said that they "threw up" after watching this video.





While this is one such experiment with our beloved pasta; unfortunately, it is not the only one. Earlier than this, another woman made 'strawberry pasta', 'matcha pasta' and even a 'root beer pasta'! Read about it here.





What do you think about such experiments? Would you ever try this kind of pasta? Let us know in the comments below!