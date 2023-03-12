Be it tea-time snacks or a celebratory spread, shakkarpara makes for the perfect nosh. The traditional Indian sweet snack is popular in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and even Maharashtra. It is a lip-smacking sweet and salty dish that is perfect for in-between-the-meals hunger. Usually, shakkarpara is made with maida, and is dipped in lots of sugar syrup. We have a unique recipe that makes crispy shakkarpara without maida and without sugar syrup. This recipe is easier and quicker, and you'll love to make it for anytime craving.





Shakkarpara is known with different names. Shankarpali, khurma, murali or lakdi mithai, shakkarpara wins all hearts with its crispiness and rich flavour. This recipe posted on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' lets you make this desi delight with ease, without putting in too much effort and time. These shakkarpara are made with just sooji instead of maida, and will be crunchy and crispy, without tearing apart while frying. Excited to find out how? Check out the step-by-step recipe below.





How To Make Crispy Shakkarpara Without Maida I Easy Sooji Shakkarpara Recipe

To make this shakkarpara, first knead dough with sooji and some atta, and a dash of salt and some sugar powder. Don't add too much sugar otherwise the shakkarpara won't bind well. Now add elaichi powder for extra flavour. Then pour some melted ghee and warm milk. Keep kneading while adding milk. Divide the kneaded dough into two parts and roll each part lightly into a large roti. Cut into diamond shape pieces with a gujia cutter or a plain knife. Fry all the pieces in hot oil on medium flame till brown and crispy.





Simple, right? Bookmark this recipe and make your favourite shakkarpara at home with this super easy recipe. Watch the complete recipe video below.



