This Sweet And Sour Spin To Baingan (Brinjal) By Dhaba Restaurant Will Blow You Away

Brinjal has been such an intrinsic part of Indian food and cooking that it is hard to think of a regional cuisine that does not have a special preparation with eggplants. In fact, during the old times when people used to travel a lot on foot via jungles and barren lands, especially around the North-West frontier - their meal comprised mostly meat that they would hunt along the way and one of the few vegetables that would make an occasional cameo in their meals. These vegetables would be eggplant or brinjal, since the tropical vegetable was easy to find. Two of the most popular cultivars of baingan is a glossy, egg-shaped, purpled hued vegetable with a white flesh, and the other one is of slightly green in colour. You would be surprised to know that you can prepare a whole lot of delicacies using brinjal. It is incredibly versatile, so give 'baingan ka bharta' a break and try this 'Khatte Meethe Baingan' by Dhaba.





Recipe Video: Khatte Meethe Baingan

This recipe by chef Ravi Saxena is ideal for those days you want to give your banal spread a delicious upgrade. This khatte meethe baingan is sure to be a hit across room for its scrumptious medley of flavours. You can pair this with roti or naan, or hot rice.





Here is a step-by-step recipe of khatte meethe baingan with full list of ingredients. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it.





Ingredients:





6-7 small eggplants

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

6-7 garlic pods

1 cup onion, sliced

1 cup tomato, sliced

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Water as required

Salt to taste

Method:





1. Deep fry eggplants till they are golden in colour

2. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, garlic, onion, tomato and salt.

3. Stir it for few minutes. Now add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder.

4. Pour some water so that the masala doesn't burn. Add sugar, dried fenugreek leaves and coriander leaves.

5. Cook for another 10-15 minutes.

6. Garnish with fresh coriander.









