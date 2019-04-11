Watch: Make Kolkata-Style Egg Rolls At Home With This Yummy Recipe

Highlights Kolkata has a rich street food fare

Kolkata's egg rolls are a delight for every egg lover

Here's how you can make the yummy street food at home

If you have ever been to Kolkata, there is no way you can escape the city's iconic love affair with street food. Kolkata's streets are indeed a foodie's dream come true. Boasting of an eclectic variety of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian delights, Bengali street food fare has had a rich and wholesome journey of its own. One of the most loved street foods of Kolkata that has also attained nationwide fame is Kolkata-style egg roll. Egg-based maida roti wrapped with veggies, sauces and chutney, this toothsome treat became popular in Kolkata during the British Raj. The snack was convenient for British who found a desi cousin of a wrap/sandwich in India. The filling treat was easy-to-make and convenient to eat and became a sensation across Bengal in years to come. These egg rolls are also super popular in Durga puja pandals, so much so, that the egg roll counters often have the longest queues around them, as compared to other food stalls.





As we said, these egg rolls are super easy-to-make too, which is why you can try making them at home. The delicious rolls are a hit among children too. Since it requires only a handful of ingredients, you do not even need to take an extra tour to your neighbourhood grocery shop. Maida, eggs, onions, green chillies, lime juice, tomato ketchup and oil; that is all you need. Yes, you heard us. That's ALL. So don your aprons and get started. Here's a delicious recipe video by Chef Ananya Banerjee that you can follow. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.



