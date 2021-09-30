Food is a passion for many across the world, but for others, food means serious business. There are thousands of competitive food challenges all over which invite foodies to eat a certain amount of food in a stipulated time period to win attractive prizes. Recently, a restaurant in London asked customers to finish a 7Kg thali in a span of one hour. And now, a street food vendor in Delhi is inviting avid foodies to consume a gigantic egg roll in 20 minutes. Those who are successful may win prize money of Rs. 20,000 cash! Take a look:

(Also Read: Finishing This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' In Pune Could Get You Royal Enfield Bullet Bike!)





The video of the challenge was shared on Instagram by @the.food_cult, where it received 939k views and hundreds of comments. The gigantic egg roll was from Patna Roll Centre in Model Town 3, Delhi. It was touted to be the world's biggest egg roll weighing approximately 10 Kgs and using 30 eggs in its making.





In the clip, the entire making of the gigantic egg roll was demonstrated. The stall's owner first prepared a wheat roti which was cooked on a special large-size Tawa. Then, 30 eggs were broken onto the roll one by one and whisked with masala. The enormous roll was then flipped and cooked on the other side and then removed from the heat. The filling of the roll comprised Hakka noodles with soya chaap and Paneer Tikka, onions, mayonnaise, lemon juice and lots of spicy chilli sauce. Finally, the roll was wrapped and presented to the camera!





The enormous egg roll was priced at Rs. 3-4,000 depending upon the choice of filling. The cash prize of Rs. 20,000 is only for those who can finish it in the challenging time period of 20 minutes. Do you think you would be up for this egg roll challenge? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.