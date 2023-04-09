India is home to some of the world's best culinary creations, and this is evident right from the streets and bylanes. We just cannot resist a piping hot dosa or crispy and refreshing pani puri made by a street food vendor. Every city has its own set of street-style delights that are the local's favourites. Kolkata, for instance, is famous for its puchka as well as a street-style egg roll. Crispy on the outside and tantalising on the inside, it's simply irresistible. But what is it that goes into the making of egg roll? Is it possible to make it at home like a pro? Here's all you need to know.





What Is Kolkata Egg Roll? Ingredients Of Egg Roll

Egg roll is one of the most famous dishes of Kolkata. A popular street food, it is made by combining a wheat flatbread with an egg concoction as well as a spicy vegetable filling and some condiments as well. The roll is served by itself or with ketchup and other dips.





Expert Tips To Make Kolkata-Style Egg Roll Like A Pro

Luckily, you don't need too many fancy ingredients or cooking methods to recreate this wonderful Kolkata dish at home. There are some quick and easy tips and tricks to make Kolkata-style egg roll at home. Popular YouTuber Ananya Banerjee shared these on her channel recently, along with the full recipe for the egg roll.

Here Are 7 Expert Tips To Make Kolkata-Style Egg Roll:

Add a little bit of ghee and oil - While kneading the dough, add a little bit of ghee and oil to make the dough super soft and moist. This will further add a layer of crispness to the egg roll when it is roasted on the tawa later.

Powdered sugar - A secret ingredient used in the making of the egg roll is powdered sugar. Yes, you read that right. Sugar can add a characteristic sweetness that is quite important to the Kolkata-style egg roll, as Ananya Banerjee stated in her secret tip. So don't shy away from adding it!

Let the dough rest - Once you add all the ingredients, let the dough rest for at least 20-25 minutes. This will allow all the components to be well incorporated and also homogenise the texture of the dough for the egg roll.

Roll it out twice - Rather than going the usual route and rolling out the dough once, roll it out twice. This will give additional layers to the paratha for the egg roll's outer covering. You can also layer it by rolling out the roti once, layering it with flour and ghee, and then making a fan out of it before rolling it out again.

Don't cook the roti completely in the first go - Banerjee suggested that the roti should only be partially cooked the first time and not completely. This is because once the egg layer is added to it, it will automatically get cooked further.

Use a dash of lemon juice - Usually, street vendors simply add the vegetables inside the roll without too many other ingredients in it. However, adding a dash of lemon juice to the onion filling can elevate the dish like never before.

Add chilli sauce - Lastly, a dash of chilli sauce can add an additional zing to the Kolkata-style egg roll. Your egg rolls will taste so delicious and you will finish it off in the first bite itself!

How To Make Kolkata-Style Egg Roll At Home

To make an egg roll, first prepare the dough and let it rest. Then, roll it out into a round flatbread. Roast it lightly on the tawa and keep it aside before it cooks completely. Next, prepare the egg whisked with 3 eggs, salt and pepper. Whisk and keep it aside.





Prepare the filling of the roll with chopped onion, capsicum, green chilli, lemon juice and spices. Mix it well and let it rest. Now, cook the egg on the same tawa and add the paratha on top. Flip it and cook on the other side as well.





Once it's cooked, remove it from the flame and keep it on a plate. Add the onion filling inside and roll it up. Serve with chutney or ketchup and enjoy! For the complete recipe of Kolkata-style egg roll, click here.





Watch the full video for Kolkata-style egg roll at home by Ananya Banerjee:



