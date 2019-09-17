Indian Cooking Tips: 3 Quick And Easy Tips To Thicken Raita And Make It Creamier

Follow these tips to make raita that is devoid of extra moisture

Most of you would agree that a quintessential north Indian meal is incomplete without a generous serving of raita. Raita is a yogurt-based accompaniment that happens to be an integral part of the cuisine. Not only does it complements curries and sabzis, but also boasts of a plethora of health benefiting properties, especially for the gut. The raitas that we get at restaurants usually have a thick consistency. Thick and creamy raitas go well with the veggies or fruits that are added to it. However, the homemade raitas are comparatively runny in consistency that tends to make the ingredients in it flowy and soggy. Be it fried boondi or fresh cut onion and tomatoes, raitas taste the best when there's a slight crunch in them. If you can relate with this and wish to make restaurant-like creamy raitas at home, we're here to provide you with a quick and handy tip.





Whether you wish to indulge in something sweet like pineapple raita or have an inclination towards savoury mix vegetable raita, following these tips would give you a thick raita that is devoid of extra moisture and has just the right amount of water in it. All you've got to do is bring together the ingredients required to prepare the raita and just follow few basic tips before getting started.

Here Are 3 Tips To Thicken Raita And Make It Creamier:

Tip 1:

While preparing raitas, we usually tend to mix yogurt and water together and then start adding in spices and veggie/fruits. The best way to begin is by straining the yogurt first in a muslin cloth so that the excess water gets drained out. Once the thick yogurt gets separated, add it to a bowl.





Tip 2:

To blend in the flavours and make the raita creamier, you can add in some amount of fresh cream and give the mixture a nice stir.





Tip 3:

Cucumber and mint are a few ingredients that tend to release moisture after coming in contact with yogurt. So while making cucumber and mint raita, avoid using electric blender and go for hand blender instead.





So the next time you prepare raitas for your lunch or dinner spread, don't forget to follow the above-mentioned tips and ace the art of making delectable raitas in the comforts of your kitchen.







