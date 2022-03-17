Only a few days are left for Holi, and we can't help but get excited about the festivities! While the country gears up to celebrate this festival, each region has its own special way to mark the triumph of good over evil! While some people play Holi with lathis (Lathmar Holi), some play with flower petals, and rest play with water balloons, pichkari and colours. Each way is fun and unique to celebrate Holi with, but Holi is incomplete without enjoying delicious snacks. If you are thinking of hosting Holi at home with your friends or just having an intimate affair with your family, you need a delicious variety of snacks to make the festival fun and delicious.





If you have been looking for some ideas for snacks to make for this occasion, then fret not! We have got you covered. We have shortlisted some delicious snacks that will make a lavish spread for your Holi party! Thanks to YouTube-based food blogger 'Cook With Parul', we have found the recipe video of some of the most popular snacks we love to enjoy with our evening chai. It also shows how to make thandai syrup at home.

In the video, the food blogger teaches us how to make 6 snacks - dahi fulki, chakli, atta malpua, shakarpara, aloo mathri and thandai. Chakli is a crunchy spiral snack made of rice flour and some pulses. Dahi fulki is a curd-based chatpata snack that has besan vadis in it. Atta malpua is a sweet pancake prepared using atta, which is dipped in sugar syrup. Aloo mathri is a deep-fried dry snack that is round-shaped, often enjoyed with tea. Lastly, thandai is an extremely popular Holi drink that is prepared by soaking a series of dry fruits and spices!











Watch the video to see how to make these 6 snacks below:











Try out these recipes and do tell us how you liked them in the comments section below.

Happy Choti Holi 2022!