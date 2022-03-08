Holi 2022: Spring is here; so is the time to celebrate one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals of the year - Holi. The festival of Holi is just around the corner and the festive essentials- gulaal, water guns, gujiyas etc. have found their firm place in the local markets. Celebrated with much enthusiasm, Holi is one of the most ancient and popular festivals in India. If you explore, you will find Holi is celebrated in India in multiple ways. In Uttar Pradesh, it is marked as 'Lath Maar Holi', while Bengal refers to this festival as Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima. It is also referred to as Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Ukuli and more in different parts of the country. Irrespective of the manner in which Holi is marked, the celebration starts with Choti Holi or Holika Dahan and is followed by Holi.

Holi 2022: When Is Holi 2022? Date and Time:

Every year, Holi celebration starts on the evening of Purnima that falls in the month of Phalguna, as per the Hindu calendar - which is in the middle of March according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 18, 2022.





Holi on March 18, 2022

Holika Dahan on March 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi begins - 01:29 PM on March 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends - 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022





(source: www.drikpanchang.com)





(Also Read: Not Just Thandai; Experiment With These Refreshing Drinks This Festival)

Holi 2022: How Is Holi Celebrated:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Holi is the most vibrant festivals of the year. It begins with Holika Dahan - where people gather around bon fire that usually takes place in parks and temple courtyards. They munch on various snacks whilst the celebrations are on.





The next day, friends and family come together and mark Holi by putting colours on each other, smearing gulaal, dance, parties and more. Food plays an equally important role in Holi celebration. In fact, the celebration doesn't seem complete without some thandai, gujiya and other delicious snacks to chomp on. Considering this, we bring you some classic food options, without which, Holi doesn't seem complete at all.





(Also Read: 11 Best Holi Recipes: Gujiya To Thandai, These Holi Recipes Are Sure To Make You Drool)

Holi 2022: 5 Classic Recipes To Celebrate Holi:

Thandai: The very thought of Holi food reminds us of thandai. It is a refreshing drink made with milk infused with oodles of nuts, rose petals and spice blend. You can also experiment with the thandai recipe by adding dates, pistachios and more. Here's a delicious thandai recipe for you to relish this Holi. Click here for kesar thandai recipe.





Gujiya: Another Holi essential surely is gujiya. It is a flaky pastry made with dough and stuffed with mouth-watering mix of dry fruits, nuts, khoya and sugar. While we love to gorge on the classic khoya gujiyas, there are a number of flavourful variations that you can give a try. Click here for 5 unique gujiya recipes.





Kachori: We just love chomping on kachori; don't we? Flaky, crispy outer layer with spicy filling inside, kachori tastes delicious, with some chutney by the side. Here we bring you a list of classic kachori recipes that will help make your Holi celebration a delicious affair. Click here for 5 classic kachori recipes.





Malpua: Malpua is one of the oldest desserts in India. Crispy pancake, dipped in chasni, malpua spells indulgence. Keeping this in mind, we bring a malpua recipe that will instantly remind you of your favourite halwai in town. Click here for the recipe.





Dahi Bhalla: Crispy dal vada dunked in flavourful dahi mix with khatta-meetha chutney drizzled on it - dahi bhalla screams indulgence. It is one popular street food of India that sees various regional versions across the country. Click here for a classic dahi bhalla recipe.





Happy Holi 2022, everyone!

