The weekend breakfast is all about indulging in greasy and delicious foods! Aloo paratha, chole bhature, aloo puri - just thinking about these delicacies has us drooling for more. Nobody has the time to make such a heavy and decadent breakfast over the weekday, and neither is it healthy to indulge in such greasy recipes on a daily basis. Therefore, we choose to let our cravings run wild over the weekend! If you are looking to try out new recipes to suit the weekend's vibe of indulgence, then we have a delicious dish you can easily prepare at home! It is none other than aloo bread roll.











Bread makes for many delicious breakfasts! While making a sandwich is the go-to way of enjoying bread for breakfast, it can get repetitive and mundane to only eat sandwiches. Here, we have a different and exciting way to enjoy bread - the bread roll! This particular recipe for bread roll is filled with some of my favourite things - cheese, potatoes, masalas and last but not least, bread! This recipe video shall help you learn how to make aloo bread roll following basic steps.





Aloo Bread Roll Recipe: How To Make Aloo Bread Roll For Breakfast

Start by making a mashed mixture of boiled potatoes, chopped onions, boiled peas, grated ginger, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Next, take a slice of bread, add some grated cheese on top and place the potato masala mixture in the centre. Close the bread like it is shown in the video and deep fry the roll till it is crisp. The aloo bread roll is ready!











Watch the step-by-step video of Aloo Bread Roll in the Header Section.











Sounds easy, right?! Make this crunchy and delicious breakfast at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!