We Indians have a serious appetite for desserts, don't we?! No occasion is complete without a vibrant array of mithais - a plateful of mithai makes the occasion extra special. We have all grown up eating homemade sweets made by our grandmas, and therefore sweets hold an emotional connection within our culture. Today we have brought you the recipe of an easy Gujarati mithai that will just melt in your mouth - Adadiya Pak. Very similar to the classic South Indian mithai Mysore pak, this Gujarati delight is made of urad dal. If you have been craving sweets or feeling nostalgic for a desi mithai, then try out this recipe!





Also known as urad dal pak, this Gujarati treat is made with urad dal, ghee and jaggery, three popular foods known for their heat generating element. Thanks to YouTube food blogger Cook With Parul, we have found a quick and easy recipe video of this winter delicacies.

Adadiya Pak Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Urad Dal Pak

Grind urad dal to a fine powder. Mix a few spoons of hot milk and hot ghee, pour it in the powdered urad dal. Mix it well and set it aside. Lightly crush almonds, cashew nuts and pista, mix in desiccated coconut. Powder edible gum, keep aside. Heat ghee in kadhai, add the powdered dal. Roast well on low flame, stir continuously. Add the powdered edible gum to the dal, slowly pour milk while stirring. Next, add the crushed dry fruits, ginger powder, elaichi powder and grated nutmeg. Remove the mixture from heat, immediately add grated and mix till it is combined. Transfer and spread on a greased plate. Let it sit for 2-4 hours.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Adadiya Pak:







Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section!