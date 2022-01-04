Indians have a sweet tooth, it why our cuisine offers a wide variety of sweet delicacies, each even tastier than the other! From gulab jamuns, jalebi-rabri, kulfi-faluda, rasmali to rasgula, moong dal hawla, Mysore Pak and payasam, each part of our country has its own array of delicious desserts that is unique to the region. And it doesn't stop there, culinary experts have taken up the challenge to create more innovative desi desserts inspired by these classic delicacies. On a hunt for these unique desserts, we found that kulfi has been the focus of a mouth-watering experiment. We have all heard of pista kulfi and mango kulfi, but have you heard of a fruit that is filled with kulfi? Take a look:











In the video, we see the street vendor remove pomegranate from the deep freezer. The fruit has icicles formed. The vendor cut open the whole fruit and reveals that the fruit is not filled with pulp but filled with pomegranate flavoured kulfi! It is mind-boggling to see that the ordinary-looking anar (pomegranate) was actually filled with kulfi. The video was uploaded by Instagram based food blogger called @paidaishi_foodie. Seeing the fruit-filled kulfi has awestruck the internet and the video has garnered 9.3 million views and 239 thousand likes.





It seems like the top of the fruit has been cut off so that the pulp and seeds could be scooped out from it. Then the kulfi is filled in the empty fruit and kept for freezing. Pomegranate is not the only fruit that can be filled with kulfi; in the video, we also see apples, oranges and mangoes prepared in the same manner.





You can find this fruit kulfi at Jaiveer Chaap in Rohini, Delhi. Would you be interested in trying this unique kulfi? Do tell us in the comments section below!