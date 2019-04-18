SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Make Urad Dal Puri (Bedmi Kachori) At Home For A Perfect Sunday Breakfast

Watch: Make Urad Dal Puri (Bedmi Kachori) At Home For A Perfect Sunday Breakfast

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: April 18, 2019 14:39 IST

Reddit
Watch: Make Urad Dal Puri (Bedmi Kachori) At Home For A Perfect Sunday Breakfast

Street Food: The charm of kachori works like wonders throughout the year

Highlights
  • There is no dearth of delectable and filling breakfast options
  • One of the most loved desi street food items is bedmi kachori
  • The charm of kachori works like wonders throughout the year

When it comes to desi breakfasts, there is no dearth of delectable and filling options out there. Many people like to indulge in a heavy and greasy breakfast on Sunday mornings. If you also happen to be one of them, then we're here to give you an interesting recipe of one of the most loved desi street food items - bedmi kachori. Be it winters, monsoons or summers, the charm of kachori works like wonders throughout the year. In parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, this deep-fried delight is savoured as a popular breakfast item and usually paired with aloo ki sabzi, raita and nagori halwa. In Delhi, you can spot several kachori stalls nestled in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk.

If you don't feel like stepping outside on a lazy Sunday morning but still wish to tantalise your taste buds with the amazing flavours of bedmi kachori, then you can easily prepare them at home. Fret not, these puffy puris are easy-to-prepare and wouldn't take much of your time and effort.

Made using urad dal, whole wheat flour, and a melange of Indian spices, this puri has a grainy texture, which complements well with the flavour of aloo ki sabzi. You can also pair these puris/kachoris with chhole or kaddu ki sabzi.

Famous YouTuber and Indian food enthusiast, Manjula dishes out an exciting recipe of bedmi kachori through her channel - Manjula's Kitchen.


Enjoy the video and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.




 

Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bedmi PuriBreakfast RecipesAloo Puri
Parboiling Rice May Reduce Amount Of Arsenic In It: Study
Parboiling Rice May Reduce Amount Of Arsenic In It: Study
Watch: How To Make Authentic Punjabi Kadhi At Home 
Watch: How To Make Authentic Punjabi Kadhi At Home 

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 