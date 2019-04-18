Watch: Make Urad Dal Puri (Bedmi Kachori) At Home For A Perfect Sunday Breakfast

Street Food: The charm of kachori works like wonders throughout the year

When it comes to desi breakfasts, there is no dearth of delectable and filling options out there. Many people like to indulge in a heavy and greasy breakfast on Sunday mornings. If you also happen to be one of them, then we're here to give you an interesting recipe of one of the most loved desi street food items - bedmi kachori. Be it winters, monsoons or summers, the charm of kachori works like wonders throughout the year. In parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, this deep-fried delight is savoured as a popular breakfast item and usually paired with aloo ki sabzi, raita and nagori halwa. In Delhi, you can spot several kachori stalls nestled in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk.



If you don't feel like stepping outside on a lazy Sunday morning but still wish to tantalise your taste buds with the amazing flavours of bedmi kachori, then you can easily prepare them at home. Fret not, these puffy puris are easy-to-prepare and wouldn't take much of your time and effort.



Made using urad dal, whole wheat flour, and a melange of Indian spices, this puri has a grainy texture, which complements well with the flavour of aloo ki sabzi. You can also pair these puris/kachoris with chhole or kaddu ki sabzi.



Famous YouTuber and Indian food enthusiast, Manjula dishes out an exciting recipe of bedmi kachori through her channel - Manjula's Kitchen.







