How To Make <i>Bedmi Puri, Aloo</i> And <i>Kheer</i> For A Lavish <i>Teej</i> Feast

Teej 2020 celebrations are incomplete without Puri, Aloo and Kheer.

Highlights Teej 2020 is being celebrated all over on 23rd July

Teej celebrations are incomplete without Aloo Puri and Kheer

Try these delicious recipes for a festive treat at home

Monsoon season has geared up in full swing across the country. The joy that the monsoon showers bring after a spate of sweltering hot summers is truly unparalleled. Apart from the lovely weather, the rainy season comes with some delicious goodies and a bunch of festivals in tow. Teej is one such Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar. Teej 2020 falls on 23rd July 2020, and celebrations this year will be relatively muted as people will choose to stay home rather than congregate in large gatherings. However, that doesn't stop us from bingeing on some delicious festive treats within the comfort of our homes!





Sweet preparations are a must-have on Teej, with sweets like ghevar found proudly displayed in sweet shops and markets around this time. Apart from the crispy ghevar, bedmi puri, aloo and kheer are a few delicacies which are traditionally prepared on the Hariyali Teej day. These are recipes traditionally associated with celebrations and festivities in Indian households, and Teej 2020 is another such auspicious occasion when these delicious treats can be made.





Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloo Recipe:

Bedmi Puri with Raseele Aloo is a delightful Teej recipe that can easily be prepared at home. Raseele Aloo is made in a tomato-based gravy with choicest of spices such as cumin and coriander. Although the gravy in this recipe uses some amount of onion as well, it can be skipped too. Bedmi Puri is truly the star of this recipe as it contains generous amounts of Dal and some selected spices too. If you love Puri, you will adore this Teej-special recipe even more.

You can find the full, step-by-step recipe of Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloohere.





(Also Read: Teej 2020: Significance Of The Rich Rajasthani Dessert Ghevar For Hairyali Teej)





Chawal Ki Kheer Recipe:

Kheer is a quintessential festive dish. The combination of rice with milk and sugar which is slow-cooked on a flame for a generous amount of time and then garnished with spices and dry fruits. In this delicious Chawal Ki Kheer recipe, some condensed milk is also added for an additional sweet taste. Green cardamom powder also brings an interesting flavour to the preparation, and chopped almond and pistachios further give an additional crunch.





You can find the full, step-by-step recipe of Chawal Ki Kheerhere.





So, what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and get cooking to celebrate the festival of Teej with this lavish festive spread. These recipes are so delicious, you would probably wish that the festival happens every day.





Happy Teej 2020!