A quick tour around the country and we bet you'll find delicacies in varieties more than you can handle. For instance, we love the crunchy and flavorful bhujia with our evening tea, don't we? Turns out that there are variations of the same bhujia in different parts of the country, many of which, you might be unknowingly munching on every single day. Sev, is one such bright yellow crispy snack that is very similar to bhujia. We have seen it being used as toppings on our favorite dahi bhalla, raj kachori, sandwich and other chaat recipes, and, it goes without saying, that it is as addictive on its own as it with these famous street snacks. Usually made with gram flour and just turmeric and salt as seasoning, there is just something about these namkeens that we can't stop ourselves from stuffing on them! But have you ever wondered how are these highly addictive snacks made?





Well, if that question has ever crossed your mind, here is something that you would love to see. In an Instagram reel video shared by @spoonsofindore, you can see the entire process of making the famous sev. And it's not just any other variety, it is one the most famous sev recipes to come out of the city of Indore - it is called Nylon Sev. But why nylon? Because, the strands of these beautifully golden namkeens are as thin as nylon threads, they are prepared in big batch and replicate the look of a big bundle of threads. It is also referred to as 'Indori kesar' because of how thin the strands are and how they turn into almost a golden hue after being fried, look at the video here:







The entire process looks so simple and easy that it leaves us awestruck at how good these sev turn out to be. Did you know this was how the famous Indori Nylon Sev is made? Let us known in the comments below.