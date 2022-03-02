One can easily say that the internet is a place where we can find almost everything we search for. Plus, with the advent of social media, the content is just waiting for us to click on it. And if there is anything that we love in this wide variety of things, it has to be all things related to food! It could be any new kind of food experiment, recipes that make us drool, and even stories of numerous vendors and restaurants. Recently, one such food tale has caught our attention. This time, it is the story of a man selling 100 and more varieties of dosa on a cycle! Yes, you read that right. Now, we all know how difficult making a dosa can be. It requires a separate place for cooking it, and a separate place to keep other ingredients. So, when this vendor was seen making dosas on a cycle, it was bound to turn the heads of everyone!





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @things2eatinmumbaii, we can see a man standing beside a cycle and making dosas. You can spot a makeshift gas with a cast iron to cook dosas on his cycle. Then on the same panel, he has kept containers full of ingredients that he requires. So, by picking things from this panel, he cooks the dosa and serves it. As per @things2eatinmumbaii, the hardworking man has been selling various types of dosas on cycle for the last 27 Years in Malad, Mumbai. Now he can make more than 100 varieties of dosa. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 742k times, has 70.4k likes and hundreds of comments. One person wrote, "Seems to be yummy. God bless this man, and may his hard work lead to more success," and "Very hardworking man. Best of luck, uncle." Another person also said, "It looks tasty; I want to try it."





Many people who have eaten from his stall have also commented. A person wrote, "Ye uncle hum log ke yaha ate hai, mast banate ekdum (this man comes near our place, he makes amazing food)" and "This food was the only reason I attended the college every day."





Some others have also asked for the exact location of the vendor so they could visit him and have his dosas.





What do you think about this dosa vendor? Let us know in the comments below!