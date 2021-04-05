When we are famished to the core, we tend to get irritated, crany, restless, and sometimes, even angry, right? The spurt of emotions that come with hunger is quite natural, not just in humans but in animals too. A video of a ‘hangry' dog asking for food with full rage is doing the rounds on the internet and we just can't help but laugh after watching it. Of course, we can relate with the dog's emotion too. The video of the dog is one of the many animal videos on the internet that has caught the attention of social media users.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Praveen Angusamy on Twitter, and he captioned the post with, "0.5 micro seconds after I get hungry (sic)."

Watch the cute dog video here:

The video shows the dog barking angrily at his master, and when he doesn't get his food, he scurries inside a room and gets his food bowl and throws it on the floor with a fit. Then, he looks eagerly at the human in front of him. The message is loud and clear, “Gove me food.”

The Twitter video has been viewed 1.3k times within few hours of posting. It also received hundreds of comments from amused viewers who find the clip massively cute.

Here are some funny Twitter reactions to the video:

The hilarious video left us and many other Twitter users in splits. Can you relate to it too?