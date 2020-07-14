Watch: Mumbai's Gajalee Restaurant Reveals Its Special Bharwan Mirchi Salan Recipe (Video Inside)

Mirchi ka salan is the most preferred side dish for biryani

If any person across the globe is asked to define Indian cuisine, one of the most common answers will be spicy and flavorful food. Yes, spice and Indian cuisine go hand-in-hand. If you explore, you will find at least one special spicy recipe in every Indian regional cuisine that has received acclamation on global platform of gastronomy. One such example is of Hyderabad's famous salan, which stands for curry. Although you can find various salan recipes around, the most authentic and popular one remains mirchi ka salan - curried chilli pepper.





Today, we bring you a special mirchi ka salan recipe, by Mumbai's famous restaurant Gajalee, which will amp up your regular meal in no time. It is called bharwan mirchi salan (or stuffed mirchi salan). Let's find out the recipe!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Bharwan Mirchi Salan:

Hot chillies dipped in a rich and delectable gravy, salan is the most preferred side dish for biryani. Traditionally, this dish is made of green chilli, peanuts, sesame seeds, dry coconut, tamarind juice et al. But the recipe shared by Gajalee restaurant includes thick spinach puree for the gravy and some lip-smacking spices to stuff the chillies, making it an ideal dish to pair with roti, paratha and rice. So, rush to the kitchen now and give it a try!





Here's The Written Recipe For Bharwan Mirchi Salan:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 40 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





2-3 thick green chillies





4 tbsp mustard oil





Half tsp mustard seeds





2-3 dry red chillies





5-6 curry leaves





Half cup chopped onions





Half cup chopped tomatoes





1 tsp turmeric powder





1 mashed potato





Half cup boiled peas





1 tsp cumin seeds





1 tsp chopped garlic





2 cups spinach puree





Salt to taste





Oil for frying





Method:





Heat oil in a pan.





Add mustard seeds, dry red chili, curry leaves, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes and salt to taste.





Then add turmeric powder, mashed potato and boiled peas to it and mix everything well.





Add the stuffing into slit, thick green chilies.





In another pan, heat oil. Deep fry the chilies for 4-5 minutes.





In another vessel, heat some oil.





Add cumin seeds, chopped garlic and spinach puree to it.





Mix everything well.





Transfer the salan to a plate and top it with stuffed green chillies.





Serve hot.





Cooking Tips: After adding the stuffing into the chilies, coat it with corn flour so that the stuffing doesn't come out while frying.





Enjoy your meal!













