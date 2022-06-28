





There is no comparison to dhaba food, is there?! Every dhaba has the magic to make almost anything and everything delicious. Foodies look forward to road trips just so that they can indulge in dhaba-style food on the way. But why wait for road trips to indulge in dhaba food? Now you can make dhaba-style bharwan sabzis like bharwan baingan, bharwan bhindi, bharwan parwal and bharwan tinde at home, all thanks to food blogger Parul Gupta's YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





Also Read: Anda Pomfret Recipe: Make This Omelette Curry For A Delicious Meal

Bharwan Masala Recipe: Make Baingan, Bhindi, Tinda And More Veggies With This Scrumptious Masala







Dry roast besan and remove it from flame. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, amchur powder, hing, crushed saunf and garam masala. Pour drops of mustard oil and bring together the masala, it will be tight and coarse. Fill this in your choice of veggies to make dishes like bharwan baingan, bharwan bhindi and bharwan tinde.











Pro Tip: The use of besan ensures that the masala remains stuffed in the vegetables and doesn't fall out while roasting.

How To Make Dhabha-Style Baingan Bharwan Masala Curry

Fill the baingans with the masala prepared above. Shallow fry the filled baingan and keep it aside. Unlike most baingan bharwan curries, this doesn't require peanuts, cashews or cream.











Heat oil in a pan, saute cumin seeds, mustard seeds, chopped green chillies, and onions. Pour tomato puree and season with salt. Combine the masala and remove the pan from the flame. In a mixing bowl, add whisked yoghurt, coriander powder, chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and the remaining bharwan masala. Pour this into the pan and keep stirring till the yoghurt is mixed in the tomato masala. Put the pan on a slow flame and add the fried baingan. The dhaba-style baingan bharwan is ready!











Pro Tip: The same gravy can be used to make bhindi, tinde and parwal as well.











Watch The Video For Step-By-Step Recipe:











Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!