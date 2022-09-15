Padma Lakshmi is one Indian-American celebrity who doesn't shy away from expressing her love for food! While she started in the industry as a model, she managed to steer her career into the world of food. She has been the host of one of the most popular cooking shows for the past decade; she has authored many food-inspired books and she has even produced her own docuseries that focus on exploring the food culture of immigrants. That is not all, she is such a passionate foodie that she even shares her opinions, tips and tricks about cooking on her social media. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, the former model is super active on the photo-sharing app and loves to share content.





On her current trip to the United Kingdom, Padma Lakshmi seems to be having all kinds of foodie fun in London. She decided to visit an Indian grocery store in the city and gorged on all types of desi snacks. Take a look:







In the video, Padma Lakshmi tried five Indian snacks, of which three were sweet and two were savoury. While munching the snacks she even described the texture and the taste of each snack. She indulged in biscuits, chips and chikki. The video has 219k views and 6.5k likes (still counting). Don't worry; she didn't forget to review her snacking experiences! Here is what all she tried and what she rated them:





Elaichi Biscuit - 8/10





Lays Sizzling Hot Crisps - 9/10





Kurkure Chilli Chatka - 8/10





Cinnamon Biscuits - 7/10





Til Chikki (Sesame Snaps) - 7/10





Padma Lakshmi not only loves to eat but she also loves to cook! We can always find her sharing easy Indian recipes that she has grown up with and educating her American followers about Indian cuisine. Recently, Padma Lakshmi even shared the recipe of her grandmother's nimbu ka achar! Find it here.





What do you think about Padma Lakshmi's snack review? Have you tried all these snacks? Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section!