Watch: Quick <i>Aloo</i> -Bread Rolls Recipe For All Your Crispy Cravings!

No matter how hard you try to eat healthy and eat clean, the moment you hear about 'chai time', you want something fried and crispy to nibble on. Now, you can always run to your nearest pakode wala and get some piping hot pakodas, samosas and kachoris packed, but can you do that every day? Can you be fully sure of the quality of ingredients used? This is why, it is always a good idea to fry something at home - not only can you be absolutely sure about the ingredients, but can also think of ways to cut back on calories.





Did you know that one of the most beloved evening snacks 'bread roll' is also very easy to make at home, and it does not take so much of a time either?! In this recipe video, by food vlogger Reshu, you can learn how to make bread-potato rolls in a matter of minutes.





All you need to do is mash some boiled potatoes in a bowl, add chopped onions, fresh coriander, green chillies, salt, dhaniya powder, ginger, red chilli powder, garam masala, roasted cumin, mix everything well - and your stuffing is done. Now, take a few slices of bread, soak them in water for a bit. Take them out, press them between your palms, to drain out the excess water. Fill the slice with stuffing, fold the edges, check for cracks. Fry these rolls in oil. Keep the flame on high to medium. Serve hot with pudina chutney.





The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cooking With Reshu'.





