Monsoon Special: Ditch Oily Bread Rolls! Make Street-Style Yet Healthy Baked Bread Rolls At Home

Bread rolls can be baked to crisp and still taste immensely delicious.

Monsoon and comfort food are synonymous to each other. The moment you open your windows to the pitter-patter outside, you get to witness some relief from the sweltering heatwave. Imagine savouring some warm, comforting and crunchy snacks while you're enjoying the rain outside, which has got a slight nip in the air. Roasted bhuttas (corn on the cob), tomato soup, rasam papad and samosas are some of the quintessential monsoon foods that are loved by kids and adults, alike. However, one delight that no one can resist savouring and also stands out to be that perfect tea-time monsoon snack is bread roll.



Bread roll is one delight that is available at almost every other tapri (roadside tea stall) these days. The joy of having kadak chai with piping hot and crisp bread rolls is above all. Stuffed with a flavourful mashed potato filling, bread rolls are perfect to beat those sudden cravings. But the bread rolls that you get to eat at these roadside stalls are all deep-fried and doused in lots of oil. The calorie-dense delights can cause a toll on your overall health. Hence, it becomes important to make right choices.





No, we're not asking you to skip eating this delight. It's monsoon season and there is no harm in indulging in these delights, provided they are devoid of excess of fat and calories. You can ensure that by preparing bread rolls in the comforts of your kitchen, and that too, their baked version. Yes, you read that right. Bread rolls can be baked to crisp and still taste immensely delicious. Pair them with sauces of your choice and you're good to go.







Here's How You Can Make Street-Style Baked Bread Rolls At Home:



Ingredients Required:



Boiled Potato - 1 large

Bread slices - 4

Spring Onion - 2 stalks

Salt to taste

Chaat masala - 1/4 tsp

Fresh coriander - 1 sprig (chopped)

Green chillies as per taste

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Maida - 1 tsp



Method:



- To begin with, pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees and mix maida with 1 tbsp water to make a batter. Keep this batter aside.

- Meanwhile, discard the sides of the bread slices and press the slices between your palms to flatten them.

- Then, take a bowl and mash the boiled potato in it. Add salt, chaat masala, chopped coriander leaves, chopped spring onion and chopped green chilli in the bowl and mix together all ingredients to make the stuffing.

- Now, take one slice of the bread and place little filling in the centre.

- Using tip of your fingers, apply the maida batter on the sides of the bread slice and fold to form a pocket.

- Slightly apply little ghee on top of bread pockets and place it in the oven.

- Bake the bread rolls till they turn golden brown.

- Serve these delights with piping hot chai or coffee.







So the next time the shower spell starts pouring, get into your kitchen, make yourself these baked bread rolls and relish them sitting in your balcony while enjoying the pitter-patter outside.









