Watch: Here's An Easier Way To Make Rabri Malai Roll - A Popular Bengali Dessert

Bengali cuisine bristles with extraordinary desserts that are loved across the country. Sandesh, roshogolla, payesh, there are scores of traditional sweets you can find in Bengali households made and served almost every day, especially during festivals. Rabri malai roll is a lesser-known Bengali dessert but it tastes just as good as its counterparts. Rabri and malai fill our mouth with scads of milky creaminess; this dessert can never fail to impress. Tempted already? Here we have a recipe of rabri malai roll that you can easily make at home.





This recipe video posted by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef' offers us a quicker and easier way to make this popular Bengali dessert. You need just a handful of common ingredients to make this dish. Typically, rabri malai roll is made with chenna but this recipe uses bread to fasten the process.





Watch: Easy Bengali Rabri Malai Roll Recipe Video:





(Also Read: 10 Popular Bengali Sweets: Beyond Rasgulla and Sandesh)





First make the filling of the malai roll by heating butter, milk, milk powder, condensed milk, cardamom powder. No need to add sugar as milk powder and condensed milk is already sweet. Stir everything together and cook till the mixture thickens.





Then make rabri by cooking milk and milk powder with cardamom powder. Now, all you have to do is roll out thin bread slices and fill them with malai filling. Roll them up again and serve after pouring rabri on them. It's that easy!









