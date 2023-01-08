When it comes to untimely hunger pangs, potato always comes to our rescue! Potato, as a simple and abundantly available vegetable, is incredibly versatile for our snacking needs. We can make cutlets with mashed potatoes and use them to make crispy aloo chaat or even an aloo roll. However, there is one new recipe that reinvents the potato and makes them taste even more delicious than potato chips! Yes, you heard that right. These crispy smashed potatoes are a class apart from the usual potato chips, and they will definitely become your most addictive snack indulgence. The recipe has been recreated by multiple bloggers and influencers. Take a look at the full viral recipe video shared by popular cookbook author and television personality Padma Lakshmi:





Also Read: 15 Best Potato Recipes | Best Aloo Recipes











Smashed potatoes had been taking the internet by storm recently, so much so that even Padma Lakshmi gave the viral recipe a try. She said it was perfect for New Year's eve parties, "They're crunchy, luscious little flavour bombs that can cure any hangover- or at least you'll be eating something yummy while you suffer. For minimum prep, you can even boil the potatoes the night before, and then it's just smash, spice, and pop them in the oven," she wrote in the caption. Popular blogger Maya, who is known for sharing some amazing vegan recipes from all over the world, too made the crispy smashed potatoes much to the delight of her followers. The video has received over 2.7 million views and 106k likes. Take a look:











The idea is to first boil the potatoes, smash them, add spices and then bake them in the oven till they become super crisp and delicious. This viral recipe for smashed potatoes is ideal even for beginners, and is ready to satiate your hunger pangs quickly and easily!

Here Is The Full Viral Recipe For Smashed Potatoes:

Ingredients:

500g small or baby potatoes

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Wash the potatoes and place them in a pan with water. Add plenty of salt and boil them for 10-12 minutes until they are tender.

Transfer the potatoes from the pan to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Take a glass with a heavy bottom and smash the potatoes till they are flat.

Now, mix oil, garlic and onion powder along with salt and pepper in a bowl. Use this spice mix and coat all the potatoes well.

Bake the potatoes for 30-35 until they are crisp. Enjoy them hot and fresh with a dip of choice!

What did you think of this viral recipe for smashed potatoes? Tell us in the comments.