Name one vegetable that can be used in all three meals; we're sure potatoes will be the most common answer. And why not? From sabzis to paratha, toasts and snacks for tea-time, you can make a myriad of recipes by using this ubiquitous vegetable. However, most of these recipes are prepared with boiled potatoes. The only drawback to boiling potatoes is that it takes a long time. Many people have trouble boiling potatoes because they don't know the proper procedure. We discovered a few hassle-free methods for boiling potatoes while undergoing our research. You may be wondering now if these methods are difficult or time-consuming. So, don't worry! They take very little time. So, what are you waiting for? Let's quickly learn about them.

Here're 5 Different Ways To Boil Potatoes; Take A Look

1. Pressure Cooker Method

That is the quickest and most convenient method for boiling potatoes. To begin, thoroughly wash the potatoes and place them in a pressure cooker. Now fill the cooker with water. The amount of water should be used with carefulness. Avoid using too much or too little water, it should be just enough to cover the potatoes. Put a lid on the cooker and turn the flame up high. Reduce the flame to medium after one whistle. After 5 minutes of cooking, turn off the flame. Allow the pressure to naturally release. Remove the boiled potatoes, peel them, and use them as desired.

2. Pan Method

Put a pan on high heat and fill it with water halfway. Bring the water to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Now, put the washed, peeled potatoes in the pot of boiling water. Allow the potatoes to boil for 15 to 20 minutes without covering the pot. To determine whether the potatoes are fully cooked, prick them with a fork. Remove the boiled potatoes from the pot and incorporate them into your preferred recipe.

3. Cubed Potatoes Method

Wash and peel a couple of potatoes. Put the potatoes in a bowl and cut them into cubes. Pick up a pot and half-fill it with water. Place the potato cubes in the pot once it has reached a boil. Set the heat to medium-high and boil for 12 to 15 minutes. Once done, strain the water and place the potatoes in a colander. At last, pour a glass of cold water over the potatoes, and they are now ready to use.

4. Microwave Method (Without Water)

To get rid of all the dirt, wash the potatoes. Prick each potato at least 6-7 times with a fork. Put all of the potatoes that have been pricked on a plate. Microwave them for about 3 minutes. Allow the potatoes to cool after they have been removed from the microwave. Peel the potatoes and use them as desired.

5. Microwave Method (With Water)

Submerge all of the potatoes in water to clean them. Once cleaned, prick them with a fork. Take a bowl that can go in the microwave and fill it halfway with water. Put the potatoes in the bowl, then place it in the microwave. Put 8 minutes on the timer. Remove the bowl from the microwave after 8 minutes, then take out the boiled potatoes. The potatoes can be used after they have slightly cooled off and the peel has been removed.





Also Read: 15 Best Potato Recipes | Best Aloo Recipes





Try out these methods and let us know which one you liked the most.









