Watch: These Sweet Potato Fries Are Nothing Like French Fries But You'd Love Them Anyway!

There is something about French fries that will always draw people's attention in any part of the world. It is easy to hold, eat, and always so intensely satisfied. That's why perhaps there are so many kinds of fries available around us today; some in different shapes, some made with potato and some experimental ones made with potato's other tuber cousin such as sweet potato (or shakarkandi as we call it in India).





Sweet potatoes are a little less starchy - they have a distinct, mild sweet taste that goes well with a rage of dips. It can be as crunchy as your potato chips or fries yet bring to table something more edgy and unique. Additionally, sweet potatoes are also hailed as healthier as compared to potatoes because they are replete with 'good' carbs or complex carbs that do not get digested quickly. So, if you are a fitness enthusiast, you can definitely try baking some sweet potato treats at home.





Watch: Sweet Potato Fries Recipe:

In this recipe video of sweet potato fries, you would learn just how easy it is to make it at home. Slice a few sweet potatoes, coat them in a spicy batter and fry them. The cornflour in the batter helps bring a certain crunch to the recipe. Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







