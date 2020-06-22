Watch: These Sweet Potato Fries Are Nothing Like French Fries But You'd Love Them Anyway!

SEARCH
Love fries? you have to try this interesting take on them. Sweet potato fries are sure to be a hit among all age groups.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 22, 2020 17:46 IST

This interesting take on fries is sure to cheer you up

There is something about French fries that will always draw people's attention in any part of the world. It is easy to hold, eat, and always so intensely satisfied. That's why perhaps there are so many kinds of fries available around us today; some in different shapes, some made with potato and some experimental ones made with potato's other tuber cousin such as sweet potato (or shakarkandi as we call it in India).

Sweet potatoes are a little less starchy - they have a distinct, mild sweet taste that goes well with a rage of dips. It can be as crunchy as your potato chips or fries yet bring to table something more edgy and unique. Additionally, sweet potatoes are also hailed as healthier as compared to potatoes because they are replete with 'good' carbs or complex carbs that do not get digested quickly. So, if you are a fitness enthusiast, you can definitely try baking some sweet potato treats at home.

In this recipe video of sweet potato fries, you would learn just how easy it is to make it at home. Slice a few sweet potatoes, coat them in a spicy batter and fry them. The cornflour in the batter helps bring a certain crunch to the recipe. Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

