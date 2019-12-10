SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: This Quick And Easy Eggless Aata Cake Can Be Your Sweet Treat This Christmas Season

Watch: This Quick And Easy Eggless Aata Cake Can Be Your Sweet Treat This Christmas Season

Atta cake is a super easy and quick bake for when you are pressed for time and ingredients yet craving for something extremely delicious.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 10, 2019 13:56 IST

Reddit
Watch: This Quick And Easy Eggless Aata Cake Can Be Your Sweet Treat This Christmas Season

Eggless aata cake can be a great option to bake this festive season.

Highlights
  • Here is an eggless cake with the goodness of nuts to try at home
  • It is made with whole wheat, curd, jaggery, nuts and dry fruits
  • In less than an hour you can relish this cake with family and friends

Imagine indulging in a plateful of decadent cake after a stressful day at work. While all your diets and calorie apprehensions might restrict you from the thought of it, a mere sight of a heavenly cake oozing with chocolate may convince you otherwise. While most of us love indulging in cakes and bakes, thanks to the paucity of time, we can hardly bake one at home. Add to it the fear of getting a recipe wrong or just the reluctance, we are always in the bubble that we might not be able to bake that perfect, fluffy cake at home. But we are here to provide you with an easy cake recipe that will will save you ample amount of time.

(Also Read: 10 Best Eggless Cake Recipes | Easy Eggless Cake Recipes)

Eggless aata cake is a super delicious as well as nutritious one to bake at home. It is not just sugar-free but comes with the benefits of nuts and dry fruits such as walnuts and raisins.

The cake has whole wheat flour sieved and mixed with jaggery, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon. It is then whipped with a curd and oil mixture for a thick and mouth-watering blend. Topped with nuts and dry fruits, it is then baked for about half an hour to perfection. Cut to slices and relish the cake with your family and friends.

You can bake this scrumptious cake during the upcoming Christmas season to ring in the festivities with your loved ones. Here's the recipe of easy and quick eggless aata cake from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

Watch: Eggless Aata Cake





Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CakeWhole Wheat CakeWhole Wheat
Christmas 2019: 9 Christmas Foods That We Cannot Wait To Binge On 
Christmas 2019: 9 Christmas Foods That We Cannot Wait To Binge On 
Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Make Matar-Paneer Bhurji Pav For A Filling And Protein-Rich Breakfast
Healthy Breakfast Recipe: Make Matar-Paneer Bhurji Pav For A Filling And Protein-Rich Breakfast

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 