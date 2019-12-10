Watch: This Quick And Easy Eggless Aata Cake Can Be Your Sweet Treat This Christmas Season

Eggless aata cake can be a great option to bake this festive season.

Highlights Here is an eggless cake with the goodness of nuts to try at home

It is made with whole wheat, curd, jaggery, nuts and dry fruits

In less than an hour you can relish this cake with family and friends

Imagine indulging in a plateful of decadent cake after a stressful day at work. While all your diets and calorie apprehensions might restrict you from the thought of it, a mere sight of a heavenly cake oozing with chocolate may convince you otherwise. While most of us love indulging in cakes and bakes, thanks to the paucity of time, we can hardly bake one at home. Add to it the fear of getting a recipe wrong or just the reluctance, we are always in the bubble that we might not be able to bake that perfect, fluffy cake at home. But we are here to provide you with an easy cake recipe that will will save you ample amount of time.





Eggless aata cake is a super delicious as well as nutritious one to bake at home. It is not just sugar-free but comes with the benefits of nuts and dry fruits such as walnuts and raisins.





The cake has whole wheat flour sieved and mixed with jaggery, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon. It is then whipped with a curd and oil mixture for a thick and mouth-watering blend. Topped with nuts and dry fruits, it is then baked for about half an hour to perfection. Cut to slices and relish the cake with your family and friends.





You can bake this scrumptious cake during the upcoming Christmas season to ring in the festivities with your loved ones. Here's the recipe of easy and quick eggless aata cake from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

Watch: Eggless Aata Cake















