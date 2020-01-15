SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: This Quick Bread Kachori Is The Yummiest Way To Start Your Day (Recipe Video Inside)

Watch: This Quick Bread Kachori Is The Yummiest Way To Start Your Day (Recipe Video Inside)

You may have heard of dal kachori, khasta kachori, pyaaz kachori and mawa kachori, but have you ever tried a bread kachori?

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 15, 2020 11:41 IST

Reddit
Watch: This Quick Bread Kachori Is The Yummiest Way To Start Your Day (Recipe Video Inside)

This recipe is ideal for Sunday brunches, picnics, and potlucks.

Highlights
  • Kachori is a deep-fried Indian pastry
  • There are many kinds of kachori
  • Bread kachori is an easy and yummy snack

Kachori-sabzi is one of North India's most popular breakfast delicacies. Crispy kachoris dunked in fiery potato curry, makes for one greasy and wholesome fare. Did you know that kachori is one of the most oldest Indian snacks ever? There are multiple versions of the fried treats. You may have heard of dal kachori, khasta kachori, pyaaz kachori and mawa kachori, but have you ever tried a bread kachori? Yes, you heard us right! Kachori made with a humble loaf of bread. You can make it at home too. The incredibly easy snack is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults, alike.

(Also Read: )

This bread kachori recipe by food blogger and YouTuber Parul was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'. To make the kachori filling you would need grated potatoes, chopped onions, chopped green chillies, chilly flakes, chaat masala, schezuan sauce, mayonnaise, salt and coriander leaves. There, we saw you slurping. Next, you need to fill them in bread pockets and fry them golden brown. Your bread kachori or crispy bread snack is ready. You can pair it with any dip of your liking, We can have them stand-alone too because of its yummy filling.

(Also Read: )

This recipe is ideal for Sunday brunches, picnics, and potlucks. If you have guest coming over for tea, you can serve this yummy snack to them too! We are sure this will impress them to the hilt.

Watch Bread Kachori recipe video:



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  KachoriBreakfast
Protein-Rich Breakfast: How To Include Besan (Gram Flour) In Your Morning Diet
Protein-Rich Breakfast: How To Include Besan (Gram Flour) In Your Morning Diet
Twinkle Khanna To Malaika Arora: Celebrities Take The Dabba Challenge
Twinkle Khanna To Malaika Arora: Celebrities Take The Dabba Challenge

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 