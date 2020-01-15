Watch: This Quick Bread Kachori Is The Yummiest Way To Start Your Day (Recipe Video Inside)

This recipe is ideal for Sunday brunches, picnics, and potlucks.

Highlights Kachori is a deep-fried Indian pastry

There are many kinds of kachori

Bread kachori is an easy and yummy snack

Kachori-sabzi is one of North India's most popular breakfast delicacies. Crispy kachoris dunked in fiery potato curry, makes for one greasy and wholesome fare. Did you know that kachori is one of the most oldest Indian snacks ever? There are multiple versions of the fried treats. You may have heard of dal kachori, khasta kachori, pyaaz kachori and mawa kachori, but have you ever tried a bread kachori? Yes, you heard us right! Kachori made with a humble loaf of bread. You can make it at home too. The incredibly easy snack is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults, alike.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Street-Style Dal Kachori At Home)





This bread kachori recipe by food blogger and YouTuber Parul was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'. To make the kachori filling you would need grated potatoes, chopped onions, chopped green chillies, chilly flakes, chaat masala, schezuan sauce, mayonnaise, salt and coriander leaves. There, we saw you slurping. Next, you need to fill them in bread pockets and fry them golden brown. Your bread kachori or crispy bread snack is ready. You can pair it with any dip of your liking, We can have them stand-alone too because of its yummy filling.





(Also Read: Pyaaz Ki Kachori: The Rajasthan Street Side Delicacy that'll have you Wanting for More)

This recipe is ideal for Sunday brunches, picnics, and potlucks. If you have guest coming over for tea, you can serve this yummy snack to them too! We are sure this will impress them to the hilt.





Watch Bread Kachori recipe video:









