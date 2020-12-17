SEARCH
Winter Immunity-Boosting Diet: Mooli ke parathe is not the only thing you can make with this wonder vegetable, this simple mooli ki sabzi will win your heart too.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: December 17, 2020 15:52 IST

The best way to boost immunity in winter is through the fresh winter produce. There are scores of foods that are available this time of the year, which are teeming with health-benefitting properties. The vegetable markets are flooded with fresh mooli (radish), which I pick first and put in my grocery bag. Mooli ke parathe is the new winter breakfast staple in my home, and I'm sure it must be in yours too. But that's not the only thing you can make with this wonder vegetable, this simple mooli ki sabzi will win your heart too.

Besides offering its overwhelming taste, which is slightly pungent in nature, mooli works wonders to build our immunity. Radish brims with vitamin C nutrient, antioxidants and flavonoids - all these are known for their immunity-boosting properties.

(Also Read: Radish (Mooli) Ki Chutney Recipe That You Can Make In Just 15 Min)

The best part about this recipe is that you can use leftover mooli from breakfast - both the vegetable and its leaves - to make this yummy sabzi. This recipe video shows how to make a great dish for lunch or dinner in no time. If possible, use mustard oil to make this sabzi as this oil is one of the healthiest cooking oils out there.

Cook onions in mustard oil along with ajwain, whole red chilli, ginger and garlic. Add chopped mooli pieces, chopped mooli leaves, and season with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and amchoor powder. Serve hot when cooked.

I am sure you'll make this quick and easy mooli recipe again and again, all through this winter.
 

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

