Highlights Radish or mooli is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.

This mooli ki sabzi is very easy and can be made in minutes.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

The best way to boost immunity in winter is through the fresh winter produce. There are scores of foods that are available this time of the year, which are teeming with health-benefitting properties. The vegetable markets are flooded with fresh mooli (radish), which I pick first and put in my grocery bag. Mooli ke parathe is the new winter breakfast staple in my home, and I'm sure it must be in yours too. But that's not the only thing you can make with this wonder vegetable, this simple mooli ki sabzi will win your heart too.





Besides offering its overwhelming taste, which is slightly pungent in nature, mooli works wonders to build our immunity. Radish brims with vitamin C nutrient, antioxidants and flavonoids - all these are known for their immunity-boosting properties.





(Also Read: Radish (Mooli) Ki Chutney Recipe That You Can Make In Just 15 Min)





The best part about this recipe is that you can use leftover mooli from breakfast - both the vegetable and its leaves - to make this yummy sabzi. This recipe video shows how to make a great dish for lunch or dinner in no time. If possible, use mustard oil to make this sabzi as this oil is one of the healthiest cooking oils out there.

Promoted

Cook onions in mustard oil along with ajwain, whole red chilli, ginger and garlic. Add chopped mooli pieces, chopped mooli leaves, and season with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and amchoor powder. Serve hot when cooked.





I am sure you'll make this quick and easy mooli recipe again and again, all through this winter.









