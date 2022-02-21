The internet is brimming with inspiring content that leaves us in admiration of the incredible things that people accomplish on a daily basis. Seeing someone overcome challenges inspires us to do the same and work hard. And with that kind of burning desire to achieve something, we can almost cross all the hurdles in our lives. Recently, we came across one such story that will humble, inspire and motivate you all at the same time. This tale is of a street vendor from Amritsar - Veena, who sells parathas on a stall and has impressed the internet. Her inspiring story and hard work come as a ray of light for many of us who have been facing constant challenges.





In a video uploaded by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial, we can see Veena cooking at her paratha stall. According to @youtubeswadofficial, Veena had been a house help for 20 years, and she has four daughters to take care of. But, after her husband's death, the entire responsibility came on her shoulders. So, to support her daughters, the lady now runs a paratha stall and makes one of the biggest parathas in Amritsar. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed by 481K people, has 56.8K likes and hundreds of comments of appreciation! Many people have reacted using emojis and have said that they have huge 'respect' for her. Some other people have also asked for the location and said they would like to help the lady. One person wrote, "Please share the location, I want to visit her," and "Please share the address I want to go to meet her."





Other people have also said, "God bless her!", "Well done, sister." A user also wrote, "Hard work and that innocence on her face is inspiring," and "More power to her!"











Many have also said that she is a "strong woman" and "hats off to her work."











What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!