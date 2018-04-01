SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit

Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit

   |  Updated: April 01, 2018 13:48 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit
Highlights
  • Juicy and fleshy watermelons are one reason for summers
  • Amino acid in the flesh of water melon can stimulate blood flow
  • Watermelons are extremely low on calories
It seems as if summer has arrived early this year. For nothing else can explain the sudden surge in temperatures. But, being the eternal optimists that we are, we chose to embrace all the good that the weather has brought along. For starters, the lovely seasonal fruits! The fruit carts are full of them already. Juicy and fleshy watermelons are one reason we are particularly so excited about summers. According to the book 'Healing Foods,' by DK Publications, red fleshed water melon is a good source of lycopene, which helps lower the risk of heart disease. Citrulline, an amino acid in the rind and flesh of water melon, can stimulate better blood flow, normalise blood pressure levels and boost immune function.

(Also Read: 5 Morning Rituals for Weight Loss
 
weight loss

Did you know the juicy and delectable fruit may also aid weight loss?! Many of us have harboured many misconceptions about the delicious fruit along the way. For instance, many of us are weary of including water melons in our weight reduction diet, as we think it is too sweet and may undo all our work out efforts. On the contrary, eating watermelons may, in fact, help you a great deal in your weight loss journey. Here are 3 reasons why:

1. Low Calories: Watermelons are extremely low on calories. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories and 0 percent saturated fats.

2. Fills You Up: Did you know water melons are 92 percent water? So, load up on watermelons without guilt. The decent amount of fibre content of water melon also helps aid weight loss. Fibre takes time to digest, which means it stays in your system for long, and gives you a feeling of fullness.

watermelon

3. Good For Muscle Soreness And Recovery: Watermelon may serve as a good post workout food, too. After a strenuous physical activity, it is natural for muscles to sore or even encounter a minor injury in the process, especially when you are just starting out. Watermelon may help heal the soreness of muscles and ensure speed healing of wounds. The compound L-citrulline, present in in watermelon, is converted into another essential amino acid (known as L-arginine) by the body, which helps to enhance blood circulation and relaxing blood vessels. This helps you to recover from the injury quickly and return to working out sooner.



How To Use Water Melon



1. Include Them In Salads: You can make yourself a delicious fruit salad with freshly cut watermelons. You can also throw in some kiwi, goat cheese and watercress leaves, and spruce it up with balsamic vinegar dressing and sesame seeds
 

watermelon salad

You can make yourself a delicious fruit salad with freshly cut watermelons.​

2. Detox Drinks: Watermelons make for great excellent detox foods, too. Their high water content is extremely mineralising, and has a great alkalising and diuretic effect. Make yourself a refreshing watermelon juice or blend it in a smoothie with other healthy fruits and herbs like kiwi and mint.

watermelon juice

Watermelons make for great excellent detox foods​

3. Don't Toss Away The Seeds: No, you don't have to toss away the watermelon seeds yet. Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, says, "Watermelon seeds are rich in lysine, which can work wonders for diabetics." The seeds are low in calories, rich in magnesium, iron and folate, which are an extremely important nutrient for expecting mothers.

Who said weight loss had to be a boring affair? Make most of the wonder fruit till the season allows. 



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  WatermelonsWeight Loss
High Blood Pressure? Follow The DASH Diet That May Help Regulate And Maintain Hypertension
High Blood Pressure? Follow The DASH Diet That May Help Regulate And Maintain Hypertension
5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd
5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 