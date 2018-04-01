Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit

Highlights Juicy and fleshy watermelons are one reason for summers

Amino acid in the flesh of water melon can stimulate blood flow

Watermelons are extremely low on calories

Did you know the juicy and delectable fruit may also aid weight loss?! Many of us have harboured many misconceptions about the delicious fruit along the way. For instance, many of us are weary of including water melons in our weight reduction diet, as we think it is too sweet and may undo all our work out efforts. On the contrary, eating watermelons may, in fact, help you a great deal in your weight loss journey. Here are 3 reasons why:

1. Low Calories: Watermelons are extremely low on calories. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of watermelon contains only 30 calories and 0 percent saturated fats.

2. Fills You Up: Did you know water melons are 92 percent water? So, load up on watermelons without guilt. The decent amount of fibre content of water melon also helps aid weight loss. Fibre takes time to digest, which means it stays in your system for long, and gives you a feeling of fullness.

3. Good For Muscle Soreness And Recovery: Watermelon may serve as a good post workout food, too. After a strenuous physical activity, it is natural for muscles to sore or even encounter a minor injury in the process, especially when you are just starting out. Watermelon may help heal the soreness of muscles and ensure speed healing of wounds. The compound L-citrulline, present in in watermelon, is converted into another essential amino acid (known as L-arginine) by the body, which helps to enhance blood circulation and relaxing blood vessels. This helps you to recover from the injury quickly and return to working out sooner.

How To Use Water Melon

1. Include Them In Salads: You can make yourself a delicious fruit salad with freshly cut watermelons. You can also throw in some kiwi, goat cheese and watercress leaves, and spruce it up with balsamic vinegar dressing and sesame seeds



2. Detox Drinks: Watermelons make for great excellent detox foods, too. Their high water content is extremely mineralising, and has a great alkalising and diuretic effect. Make yourself a refreshing watermelon juice or blend it in a smoothie with other healthy fruits and herbs like kiwi and mint.