We Are Loving Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Home Remedy For Cold!

The Punjabi superstar loves his fans.

He recently shared the recipe of sudka or besan sheera on his Instagram.

Diljit loves his fans and is deeply involved with them as is clear from all the pictures and videos of his followers that he often shares on his social media pages. As it turns out Diljit cares for his fans too. He recently shared a desi gharelu nuskha or home remedies for cold and sore throat on his Instagram, for the benefit of his fans and followers. The video showed Diljit preparing the sudkaa from scratch.

'Presenting Dosanjh's sudka recipe', Dilijit wrote on Instagram, in his very own cheeky manner. He started with taking some desi ghee in a deep bottomed utensil and cooking it till it melts. He then added some besan or gram flour to the ghee, while the utensil sat on a low flame. He then added some chopped almonds to the mix, saying that you can even add some pistas or pistachios to the sudkaa.

'The fragrance is amazing', Diljit said in Punjabi. Diljit then added some full-fat milk to the mixture, stressing on the need to only use fatty milk as that is what makes the sudkaa effective. He finished by adding some a powdered sugar to the mix and let it cook until it thickened a bit.

Looks yummy, doesn't it? It's very healthy too and an effective remedy for cold, as Diljit pointed out. The drink is simple to make and can be had just before bed. It acts fast against cold and is a great alternative to cold and cough syrups and medicines. So now you know that Diljit Dosanjh isn't just a great actor and singer, he's also a great cook. Is there anything you cant do, Diljit!