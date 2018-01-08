We Are Loving Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Home Remedy For Cold!

SEARCH
   |  Updated: January 08, 2018 11:03 IST

Highlights
  • Diljit Dosanjh made his debut in Hindi films with 'Udta Punjab'
  • The Punjabi superstar loves his fans.
  • He recently shared the recipe of sudka or besan sheera on his Instagram.
Who isn't familiar with Diljit Dosanjh? The bubbly, sweet Punjabi superstar is both a phenomenal singer and an award winning actor, who has become a household name over the last year, thanks to his role in Udta Punjab. Dosanjh is much loved by Punjabis all across the world, not just because of his sweet voice, but because of his comic timing and amazing acting skills. But did you know that Diljit also knows how to make the yummy and healthy besan sheera (or Sudkaa as its called in Punjabi)?

Diljit loves his fans and is deeply involved with them as is clear from all the pictures and videos of his followers that he often shares on his social media pages. As it turns out Diljit cares for his fans too. He recently shared a desi gharelu nuskha or home remedies for cold and sore throat on his Instagram, for the benefit of his fans and followers. The video showed Diljit preparing the sudkaa from scratch. 



'Presenting Dosanjh's sudka recipe', Dilijit wrote on Instagram, in his very own cheeky manner. He started with taking some desi ghee in a deep bottomed utensil and cooking it till it melts. He then added some besan or gram flour to the ghee, while the utensil sat on a low flame. He then added some chopped almonds to the mix, saying that you can even add some pistas or pistachios to the sudkaa.



'The fragrance is amazing', Diljit said in Punjabi. Diljit then added some full-fat milk to the mixture, stressing on the need to only use fatty milk as that is what makes the sudkaa effective. He finished by adding some a powdered sugar to the mix and let it cook until it thickened a bit.

Looks yummy, doesn't it? It's very healthy too and an effective remedy for cold, as Diljit pointed out. The drink is simple to make and can be had just before bed. It acts fast against cold and is a great alternative to cold and cough syrups and medicines. So now you know that Diljit Dosanjh isn't just a great actor and singer, he's also a great cook. Is there anything you cant do, Diljit! 



