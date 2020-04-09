Diljit Dosanjh's Palak Paneer Recipe Makes Netizens Go LOL

SEARCH
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Palak Paneer Mirch Do Pyaaza' recipe was literally just all these four ingredients kept on a plate. Take a look at the actor-singer's hilarious tweet!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 09, 2020 15:45 IST

Diljit Dosanjh's Palak Paneer recipe was quite hilarious.

  • Diljit Dosanjh is known to be a big foodie, sharing recipes for his fans
  • The actor shared a Palak Paneer do Pyaaza recipe on his handle
  • The tweet soon went viral with hilarious reactions

Diljit Dosanjh is a foodie and there's no secret about it. The actor-singer is regularly seen cooking something or the other on his Instagram profile, thus making maximum use of the quarantine time. He takes recommendations from his Twitter followers too on what to cook, and one recent tweet of his got a hilarious response. Diljit Dosanjh asked his followers to choose between Gobi Aloo and Soyabean Aloo for lunch, which he was cooking, and one user's response caught his attention. Take a look:

The 'Palak Paneer Mirch Do Pyaaza' recipe was literally just all these four ingredients kept on a plate. There was one leaf of palak, one cube of paneer, one mirch and two onion slices. The picture caught Diljit Dosanjh's attention and he soon retweeted the image from his handle, saying, "For more recipes FOLLOW me!" Check out his tweet:

Diljit's tweet soon went viral on social media, with over five thousand likes and several hundred comments and retweets. His followers couldn't stop laughing at the picture, and many users shared their version of these literal recipes. Take a look at some reactions:

With recipes such as these, Diljit Dosanjh is truly full of so many surprises! We wonder what he will come up with next? On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film 'Good Newwz' along with an ensemble cast comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. His next project is the Punjabi film 'Jodi', which is slated to release in June 2020 but may face a delay due to the ongoing global health crisis.

