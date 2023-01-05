There are some food combinations that are enjoyed every single time and never go out of style. Be it the simple aloo-puri or the classic dal chawal, these are meals that we can have any day, any time. Turns out this simple meal is the most-loved one of our favourite celebrities too! Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest self-confessed foodies and he often dons the hat of a chef at home too. Recently, we spotted him cooking some delicious Punjabi-style chhole chawal for his friends and it looked every bit delicious. Take a look at the stories he shared:





Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the making of chole chawal.

Diljit Dosanjh often shares his cooking shenanigans on Instagram, and this time was no different. He posted step-by-step cooking videos of the entire process of making chole from scratch, right from boiling the chanas to making the masala for it. He even added sing-song elements, showing how much he enjoyed his journey in the kitchen. "Chak lao chole," and "Ready steady," he wrote in the caption of the story.





Meanwhile, in the background of Diljit Dosanjh's cooking process, his friends could be seen eagerly waiting for the delicious meal to be cooked. "Chole saade almost ban chuke hain, chawal saade taiyar hain, inna nu khan layi, munde saade bekaraar hain, [chole and chawal are almost ready, and my guys are eagerly waiting to eat it]," he sang in the video, much to the delight of his fans. "Look at this beauty I need my kadchi right now," he further added.





Chole chawal is a great recipe we all love. Photo: iStock

Diljit Dosanjh makes it a point to indulge in good food, no matter how busy his schedule is. Recently, the Punjabi actor-singer had a concert in Mumbai before which he enjoyed a hearty aloo paratha. The wonderful meal was completed with dahi and pickles on the side. Click here to read more about the story.





On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in 'Chamkila' opposite Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film has recently gone on floors in December 2022. Previously, Dosanjh was also seen in the OTT film 'Jogi'.