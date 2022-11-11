We are getting closer to the weekend after what seemed to be the most exhausting week in a while. Some of us enjoy exploring places and trying different cuisines, while others prefer to stay at home and cook up a storm. If you fall into the latter category, we have exactly what you're looking for. Because you have more time on the weekend, you can try out all of the recipes you've ended up saving over the week and put your culinary skills to use. Nothing to worry about if you haven't discovered what to cook yet. We have the perfect recipe to satisfy all of your cravings. Food vlogger and YouTuber Parul has shared a perfect recipe for you all to enjoy over the weekend. This recipe is called kurkure nachos.

To prepare this, all you need is some basic kitchen essentials such as corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt to taste, turmeric powder, and some other seasonings. Then you need oil to deep fry it. If you want to bake it, you can also do it. So, let's take a look below to watch the complete video.

Kurkure Nachos Recipe: How To Make Kurkure Nachos

To begin with, prepare the dough by mixing corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt to taste, turmeric powder and black pepper powder. Prepare a soft dough by adding water in batches. Do not overdo it.





Set it aside for a few minutes. Now roll the dough just like you roll a chapati. Prick holes with the help of a fork. Once done, cut the rolled dough by using a pizza roller. Make tiny triangular-shaped nachos.





Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry nachos until crisp and golden brown. If you want to bake it, preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius and then bake the nachos for 5 mins. To make the seasoning, watch the complete video mentioned above.





