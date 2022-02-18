How we all wait for the weekend to begin! It give us a much-needed break after a busy week, and all we want to do is relax and indulge in our favourite activities. And it includes eating good food for most of us. The pandemic has made us all pretty good cooks, and weekend is a great time to hone our skills. If you are still avoiding going to restaurants but craving restaurant-like food, here we have a recipe that will satiate your tummy and heart. Keema is one of our favourite dishes that we love to devour in dhabas and restaurants. But if you are a vegetarian, you can still enjoy the mushiness of minced foods, which are not meats.





Veg Keema Masala is a great option for vegetarians looking for something different and unique in their weekend menu. A combination of different veggies is used to make this keema, which is decadent in every bite. This recipe uses carrots, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and French beans but you can pick veggies of your own choice.





(Also Read: Try This Vegetarian Keema Samosa For A Nutritious, Yummy Snack)

Veg Keema Masala Recipe I How To Make Veg Keema Masala:

Step 1 - Heat oil and ghee together in a wide pan. Saute bay leaf, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste and green chillies.

Step 2 - Add all the chopped vegetables, and cook them.

Step 3 - Add 1 cup tomato puree and salt, and mix well. Also add in some chopped tomatoes.

Step 4 - Add Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder, jeera powder, turmeric powder and garam masala powder. Along with the spices, add peas. Mix well.

Step 5 - Add some water and cook everything well, covered with lid.

Step 6 - Add grated paneer and mix well. Add some water and cook further for few minutes.

Step 7 - Garnish with processed cheese (optional), julienned ginger and slit green chillies.

The recipe video was shared on You Tube channel 'Cook With Parul'. You can watch it here:





(Also Read: 6 Epic Dhaba-Style Recipes You Can Try Today)



