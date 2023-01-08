If there is one sweet that we Indians are totally obsessed with, it has to be ladoo. The word 'ladoo' comes from the Sanskrit word 'ladduka' or 'lattika', meaning a small ball. They are typically made using a mixture of gram flour, ghee, sugar or jaggery. Be it any festival or special occasion, ladoos are usually there on the menu. And the countless ladoo preparations are testimony to the fact how much we love this sweet delight. From besan ladoo, motichoor ladoo to coconut ladoo, sonth ke ladoo and more - we are spoiled for choice! Considering our love for this traditional Indian sweet, here we bring you a winter-special panjiri ladoo that is ideal for weekend indulgence.





Panjiri is a north Indian dessert made using whole-wheat flour fried in sugar and ghee. It is heavily laced with dry fruits and gond (herbal gums). This traditional dessert is extremely popular during the winter season. It is believed to generate body heat, ease body aches and strengthen immunity. This panjiri ladoo makes for a quick and delicious sweet which is simply made by combining the cooked panjiri into balls. Check out the recipe below:

Panjiri Ladoo Recipe: How To Make Panjiri Ladoo

First, take a pan, put some ghee and fry the makhanas until they turn golden brown. Once done, transfer them to a plate and crush them nicely. Now, in the same pan, roast semolina (suji) with ghee. After properly roasting it, add flour and mix well.





Add the crushed makhana, dry coconut, cashew nuts and almonds in the suji mixture. Now, add sugar and mix well. Grease your palms with ghee and then mould the mixture to form small ladoos. Allow them to set for a while before consuming. Panjiri ladoos are ready!





For the complete recipe of panjiri ladoo, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious ladoos at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.









