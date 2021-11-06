The weekend is here, and it's finally time to sit back, relax and unwind! As we prepare ourselves for the same, the only thing that stays in our minds is what to cook? Well, if you are also looking for some comforting yet indulgent recipes to try this weekend, then here we bring you a yummy and delicious recipe of garlic potatoes! In this garlic potatoes recipe, all you need is boiled potatoes, garlic, spices and herbs, and it will be ready in no time! Once you have collected all the ingredients, just add them to the grated potatoes to cook. Sounds easy, right?





Since potatoes are one of the most versatile and humble ingredients, they are utilized in practically all types of cuisines to make a variety of dishes. But to keep things simple today, we will make a quick potato snack that requires only a few ingredients. The best part about this garlic potatoes recipe is that you can either bake it or fry it as per your preference. Once it is ready, pair it with delicious chutney, ketchup or any dip! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this yummy dish.

Here Is The Recipe Of Garlic Potatoes | Garlic Potatoes Recipe

To make this snack, first, grate the potatoes and keep them aside. Then, in a pan, heat some oil and sauté garlic and chilli flakes in it. Next, add rice flour to the pan let it cook for some time. Pour in some water and mix it well till the rice flour becomes a soft dough. Remove it from heat. In a mixing bowl, mix together grated potatoes and rice flour dough. From this dough, roll out small bite-sized balls using your hands. Deep fry the balls. And your garlic potatoes are ready to be served and relished!

For the full recipe for this yummy snack, click here.





Make this delight and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



