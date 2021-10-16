Weekends are here after a long festive week of Navratri. And, if you are a non-vegetarian, just the mention of a chicken meal will bring a smile to your face. You have a long weekend ahead. Why not make it better with some chicken snacks? Apart from its lip-smacking taste, chicken is also good for health if it is consumed in a limited amount from time to time. Don't worry about spending your weekend hours in the kitchen. There are some chicken dishes that need not take long hours to cook. We have prepared a list of 7 chicken snacks that you can cook just within 30 minutes. Take a look.





Here are 7 chicken snacks recipes you can cook in under 30-minutes:

Have you ever tried combining oats and chicken? Place chicken breast and hammer it using a meat mallet until you get the desired thickness. Cut them into strips and add a bunch of masalas. Finally shallow fry the chicken smeared in oats mixture.

This one is an interesting take on chicken snack delicacies. Enjoy this spicy boneless chicken item loaded with chilli flakes. It is one of our favourites too.

Kebabs taste well with pudina chutney.

It's time you gave a delectable spin to the regular kebabs. This flavourful chicken recipe is made using a bunch of aromatic spices and kewra water. You don't even have to fry them. Just bake and relish with mint chutney.

This is a scrumptious Parsi recipe. You have to coat the marinated chicken in bread crumbs and egg mixture before deep-frying it.

If you are planning to spend the weekend watching your favourite films, this is for you. Even if you are arranging a house party, you can make this for guests as an appetizer. They will love it. Mark our words.

Pair with it parantha.

Kerala roasted chicken is a go-to option for all foodies out there. Imagine chicken roasted with a number of lip-smacking spices and lemon juice squeezed over. Are you hungry?

The chicken is prepared with oyster sauce and soya sauce. You'll also find the goodness of basil leaves in it.





Have a delicious and happy weekend.